Oculus Quest Will Remove Facebook Login Requirement

Mark Zuckerberg finally listened to the request of the VR community.

Meta’s Oculus Quest No Longer Requires Facebook Login Requirement

During the Facebook Connect Livestream, the company announced that it has rebranded to Meta. In addition to the rebranding, Meta also announced that its Oculus Quest VR headsets remove the Facebook login requirement.

Mark Zuckerberg said that he and his company have heard the VR community’s feedback. Hence, they are working on the possibility to log into Quest using another account besides a personal Facebook account. Mark stated that his company is testing support for work accounts.

Last year, Meta announced that Oculus Quest owners must have a Facebook account to use the said device. Of course, the owners were not too happy about it because they need to connect their Facebook accounts to Quest’s catalog. Even though the community was outraged, Facebook was adamant not to change the requirement.

Thankfully, Mark and his team listened to the VR community. But if you have linked your Facebook account and Oculus Quest device, you should not unlink your account for now until Meta shares more information about it. It’s not certain when this change will happen.

This is a major change as Meta is losing more and more young users on Instagram and Facebook. The company stated that young people have negative perceptions about Facebook. They think that Facebook doesn’t value their privacy and the platform negatively affects their wellbeing.

Earlier this month, though, Facebook suffered a massive outage that brought down gaming in its wake. Every aspect of the company’s business was offline. That is, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook were unavailable.

During the major outage, users noticed the sun for the first time in many years. The extreme outrage also stopped Oculus Quest owners from accessing their games. Since Facebook was required to log in to Oculus and Facebook was down, they couldn’t play.

Project Cambria

Apart from the above-mentioned announcements, Meta has also revealed its upcoming premium headset that will be called Project Cambria. In addition, to it being a VR headset, it may also offer augmented reality support.

The upcoming VR headset is in its prototyping phase. However, Meta stated that the headset focuses on face and eye-tracking. The device will wrap around your face to give you a better virtual experience. Project Cambria will have pancake lenses that will surely improve the overall design of the device.

HTC Vive Flow and other VR headsets have already used pancake lenses. Meta teased that the upcoming headsets will offer the same quality as the HTC Vive VR headsets. The lenses are stacked on top of each other to ensure that the device will be more compact than other VR headsets.

Project Cambria will also include cameras that can capture HR full-color video for users to see through the device. The video will let you feel as if you are looking through the device at the world around you. It has the potential for more AR experiences. Gaming companies are more invested in VR than AR. But Meta wants to bridge the gap through Project Cambria.

