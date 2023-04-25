Nvidia software to stop AI chatbots from “hallucinating”

Share the joy

Nvidia introduced new tools to help software developers prevent AI models from asserting inaccurate facts, discussing hazardous topics, or introducing security gaps.

The NeMo Guardrails program is an example of how the artificial intelligence industry is trying to overcome the “hallucination” issue with the newest generation of language models.

Large language models, such as GPT and LaMDA, train on terabytes of data to produce algorithms that can churn out blocks of text that seem like they were written by a person. However, they can also make things up, which practitioners refer to as “hallucination”. To reduce hallucinations, early implementations of the technology must reduce hallucinations.

Nvidia’s new software, NeMo Guardrails, can compel LLM chatbots to discuss certain topics, prohibit poisonous content, and prevent hazardous commands on a computer. “You can write a script that says, if someone talks about this topic, no matter what, respond this way,” said Jonathan Cohen, Nvidia VP of Applied Research.

“You don’t have to trust that a language model will follow a prompt or follow your instructions. It’s hard coded in the execution logic of the guardrail system what will happen.”

The statement also illustrates Nvidia’s ambition to preserve its market leadership in AI processors while creating essential machine learning software at the same time.

Nvidia delivers thousands of graphics processors required to train and deploy applications like ChatGPT. According to estimates, Nvidia controls more than 95% of the market for AI processors, but competition is increasing.

How does it work?

The NeMo Guardrails software layer lies between the user and the huge language model or other AI technologies. It prevents undesirable results or bad prompts generated by the model.

One conceivable use case suggested by Nvidia is a customer service chatbot. Developers might utilize Nvidia’s software to prevent it from talking about irrelevant topics or going “off the rails,” which increases the likelihood of an illogical or even poisonous reaction.

“If you have a customer service chatbot, designed to talk about your products, you probably don’t want it to answer questions about our competitors,” said Nvidia’s Cohen.

“You want to monitor the conversation. And if that happens, you steer the conversation back to the topics you prefer.”

Nvidia provided another example of a chatbot that answered inquiries about internal company human resources. In this case, Nvidia was able to implement “guardrails” that prevented the ChatGPT-based bot from answering queries about the example company’s financial performance or accessing confidential data about other employees.

The program can also identify hallucination using an LLM by asking another LLM to fact-check the first LLM’s answer. It then returns “I don’t know” if the model fails to produce matching results.

Nvidia also stated on Monday that the guardrails software aids in security by forcing LLM models to interface with only third-party applications on an approved list.

NeMo Guardrails is an open source project for commercial applications, using the Colang programming language to create rules for the AI model.

Google and OpenAI have used reinforcement learning to prevent damaging LLM application outputs by using human testers to provide data on whether responses are acceptable. This data trains the AI model.

Nvidia is focusing on AI due to its control of processors, making it the S&P 500’s largest gainer in 2023, with the stock up 85% as of Monday.

