Nokia unveils new logo

Share the joy

Nokia has announced plans to change its brand identity after almost 60 years. It has unveiled a new logo to focus on aggressive growth.

The new logo has five shapes to form the word NOKIA. The old, iconic blue logo has been dropped for a range of colors based on the use.

“There was the association to smartphones and nowadays we are a business technology company,” Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark told Reuters in an interview.

He spoke ahead of a company business update on the eve of the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC). This year the MWC will be held in Barcelona starting Monday until March 2.

When he took the top job at the Finnish firm in 2020, Lundmark set three stages: reset, accelerate and scale. The reset stage has completed. And the second stage has started.

While Nokia still aims to grow its service provider business, where it sells equipment to telecom companies, its main focus is now to sell gear to other businesses.

“We had very good 21% growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8% of our sales, (or) 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) roughly. We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible,” said Lundmark.

Big tech firms have teamed up with telecom gear makers, such as Nokia, to sell private 5G networks and gears to automate the manufacturing of their products for customers.

Nokia will review the growth path of its businesses and think about alternatives, such as divestment.

“The signal is very clear. We only want to be in businesses where we can see global leadership,” Lundmark added.

Nokia is moving toward factory automation and datacenters. It will complete with big tech companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon, in doing so.

“There will be multiple different types of cases, sometimes they will be our partners … sometimes they can be our customers… and I am sure that there will also be situations where they will be competitors.”

The market to sell telecom gear is under pressure. The macro environment is denting demand from high-margin markets such as North America. Growth in low-margin countries like India are taking over. Nokia’s rival Ericsson had to lay off 8,500 employees.

“India is our fastest growing market that has lower margins – this is a structural change,” Lundmark said.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

