Nokia Exits Russia

The withdrawal may significantly impact the Russian government.

Under the Current Circumstances

Reuters reported that Nokia will stop doing business in Russia. Pekka Lundmark, Nokia’s CEO, said that the company doesn’t see possibilities to continue operating in the country considering the current circumstances.

However, the company will continue to support its customers during the pullout. Nokia can’t tell how long the exit will take. And to continue supporting the existing network equipment, the company must apply for licenses to comply with the sanctions.

“Western governments have expressed concerns about the risk of critical telecommunication network infrastructure in Russia failing. They have also emphasised the importance of ensuring the continued flow of information and access to the internet which provides outside perspectives to the Russian people.” Nokia

In terms of sales in Russia, Nokia makes a low single-digit percentage of sales. Huawei and ZTE have a bigger share.

Growing List of Companies

Nokia is just one of the growing list of companies exiting Russia. Intel, for instance, has halted all chips sales to the Kremlin. It also suspended its business operations in the said country. Intel has several offices in Moscow. Before the exit, the company had 1,200 employees in the country.

The news about Intel pulling out of Russia came as shipments of PC-related products to the Kremlin have been drying up.

In addition to Nokia and Intel, Apple, Dell, HP, Nvidia, and other tech companies have stopped their product sales to Russia. They did so in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other PC vendors will follow suit. Lenovo, for instance, will have zero shipments to Russia throughout the second year.

These companies have stopped containers that were bound for Russia and diverted deliveries elsewhere. Because of this move, the prices for PC products in Russia are expected to go up.

The home country of Nokia is Finland, which has voiced its interest in joining the NATO military alliance.

In the past, the Russian government persuaded Nokia and Ericsson to build their own factories in the country. Nokia announced in November that it would set up a business venture with YADRO, a Russian company, to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations. However, with the current circumstances, Nokia would not push through with the plan.

The exit of Nokia would greatly affect their 2,004 workers. But some of them have been offered to work in other parts of the world.

Are the Sanctions Working?

According to this interview,

“Without question. Russia’s GDP is projected to shrink by double digits this year. And this year alone, the economic shock that’s being projected will wipe out the past 15 years of economic gains in Russia. I mean, Russia is descending into economic and financial isolation.” Daleep Singh

Some people are also saying that Chinese companies will just send Russia with PCs. Then again, the prices for those PCs will go up. It may result in the technology chain slowing down. It makes life harder in Russia.

‘”A lot would have to change before it will be possible to consider again doing business in the country.” CEO Pekka Lundmark

