No such thing as mainstream pop culture, says recent study

A recent study by Horizon Media found that 91% of 18–25-year-olds do not believe there’s a ‘mainstream’ pop culture.

Among Gen Z characteristics, the most important is how much popular culture and counterculture have been changed with a passion for subcultures and niche communities.

The highly influential youth culture has an estimated $360 billion in buying power. It is defined by its social media habits and algorithm feeds.

Reaching the Gen Zers means marketers must follow them through the web of personalized worlds that they discover through their unique interests.

The Gen Z Field Guide

The Gen Z Field Guide: A Marketer’s Manual for Following the Niche Over the Norm classifies five categories and 12 emerging subcultures in the sectors of gaming, entertainment, education, fashion, and beauty.

A joint effort by Horizon Media’s WHY Group and Blue Hour Studios, the report provides a roadmap for marketers to connect with Gen Z consumers deeply. It has an audience breakdown and insights into the many branding and creative content prospects in each group.

“As Gen Z’s influence on commerce and culture continues to grow, brands that learn to connect with these subcultures will thrive,” said Maxine Gurevich, SVP, Cultural Intelligence of WHY Group, Horizon Media’s intelligence center of excellence.

“To drive critical mass and conversion, niche and relevancy at scale will trump traditional reach and frequency tactics. Capturing Gen Z’s attention requires breaking conventions to develop brand experiences that authentically suit their algorithms. There’s a lot of noise when it comes to influencer content, and Gen Z is looking for more intimate spaces to connect on a personal level.”

The five categories and emerging subcultures are:

Gaming: Streetwear X Gamers, Gamer Girls

Horror Healers, Poetic Connectors Education: Adult-ing Hackers, Scientific Edutainers

Maximalists, Real-Time Fashionistas, UP-thrifters Beauty: Cursed Cosplayers, Beauty ASMR-tists, Cover Boys

“Gamer Girls,” for instance, are a rising subculture of 3.1 million Gen Zers in the overall Gaming category.

These take-no-prisoners Femme-Faze Clan-ers are driven by a cultural shift toward equity and inclusion, breaking gender norms in the spirit of belonging in traditionally male-dominated arenas.

Gamer Girls follow streamers who go beyond gameplay to create vlogs, cosplay, or makeup tutorial content, as well as stylish musicians with a strong online presence.

They construct their stylized look through a range of cosmetics, decked-out PC setups, and eye-catching accessory brands.

You can access the marketing roadmap to connect more deeply with Gen Z consumers’ pop culture here.

