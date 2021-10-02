Nintendo Direct presentation had many surprises

Share the joy













The latest Nintendo Direct had left the fans with many new games, features and a movie. Some of the news includes new Metroid and Mario Party games, a new Kirby game, an expansion of Switch Online, and an animated Super Mario full of stars!

The Super Mario movie sounds amazing

We have been waiting for an update on the animated Super Mario movie for a long time! During Nintendo Direct the fans learned that the movie is made in collaboration with Minions studio Illumination. The film will be released on December 21st, 2022. The movie will feature Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser. We can’t wait!

Sega Genesis and N64 will come to Switch Online

Both Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to the Switch Online subscription service. There are not many details about the pricing but Nintendo said to keep an eye for new announcements.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is having an update in November

The lovely world of Animal Crossing is getting a major update in November. The details are not revealed, and Nintendo said that we have to wait for details this month. But, it looks like the long-awaited cafe will make its appearance.

Welcome back Kirby

The next Kirby game will be called “Kirby and the Forgotten Land”, and will transport Kirby to a post-apocalyptic world for some 3D action. The game will hit the stores spring of 2022.

Bayonetta 3 is officially coming in 2022

After watching a four-minute trailer of “Bayonetta 3”, we can’t wait for the full-action game. But, we have to wait until next year.

Monster Hunter Rise has an expansion

The Switch action RPG Monster Hunter Rise is getting a huge expansion this year, which will include new monsters as well as new story elements. The expansion is called Sunbreak and will launch during the summer of 2022 as a paid DLC.

Knights of Old Republic is finally on Switch

The original game Knights of the Old Republic is coming in November on Nintendo Switch. The game is already available everywhere else, but Nintendo’s console is a good place for the classic Star Wars RPG.

