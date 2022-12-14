Share the joy

Nine ways technology can make you happier

Tech has profoundly changed our lives, in fact the influence of technology today is ginormous. A notable example here is mobile phones. Back in the day, we used the telephone for phone calls, sent mail via the post, took pictures using disposable cameras, and played games on now-outdated consoles. We needed a device for each aspect of our lives. Today we use one device for practically everything we need. Technology is the gift that keeps on giving. And in that breath, let’s look at ways technology can make you happier.

It improves your healthcare

Technology and healthcare in the same sentence might not be something the layperson thinks about. That’s because we are taught that primary healthcare is only administered by doctors. This, of course, is true, but the extra layer of care and value that technology adds cannot be understated. Let’s take wearables as an example. They help track your heart rate and blood pressure. This is groundbreaking, especially for people who suffer from those conditions. Now you can record this data and share it with your medical practitioner at any given moment. This also improves your healthcare services since it allows for real-time tracking. But not only that, doctors can tend to you much faster and with the correct data. Stay up to date on the health trends for 2023, where a significant part will focus on technology, specifically artificial intelligence.

Online payments

Remember when we needed to head to the bank to conduct all transactions? This seems like an archaic thing today. You often had to queue for hours just to make a deposit. Then with the introduction of ATMs, we were able to cut out queuing at the bank (in certain instances) and complete transactions in one spot. This seemed groundbreaking at the time; however, you were more than likely still standing in a queue. And no one enjoys standing in a queue. Today, you can transact all online. In certain countries, most banks have apps. On these apps, you can send money, set up direct deposits, and even draw money. Yes, these exist and add so much joy, mainly because you don’t need to queue.

Online shopping

There is nothing a shopping spree can’t fix, especially if it’s 4 am on Black Friday morning. Online shopping is quite convenient. Say, for example, you are ill and have no energy to cook; you can Uber Eats your favorite meal right to your front door. And if you are looking for a dress that’s sold a state over, but you are unable to drive there yourself, you can simply order it online and have it delivered to your home address. Simple, quick, and easy.

Search engines

Arguably the biggest thing since sliced bread is search engines. Google is the best example to use here since they’ve been dominating the market for two decades. In the past, and millennials will be able to vouch for this, you needed to head to your local library to research. This is because you would find all encyclopedias at the library. Using the Dewey Decimal System, you would search to find what you needed to research. This often took hours of your time. Today, a quick search on Google will give you millions of possibilities.

GPS

Again, we need to tap into millennials here since we are the only generation who grew up as technology advanced. Back in the day, when you went on a road trip with your family, your parents would bust out a map, and you would track where you were on paper. Today we have functions such as Google Maps and devices such as Garmin. This is one groundbreaking technological advancement that has truly added happiness to our lives. A simple search and voila, the place you are looking for is at your fingertips. No more getting lost!

Social media

We have apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter that allow us to stay connected to friends and family online. This has helped billions of people stay connected, which ultimately provided some much-needed happiness. Think about it this way; you can chat with your partner working in Singapore for a month and not miss a thing.

Working from home

Eliminating the commute to and from work has truly transformed many lives. You get to wake up later, take a morning jog and take your children to school. Or you can simply sleep in. Then, there’s no more stress about your afternoon commute home, whether sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic or using the subway. And we can thank technology for this. The internet, laptops, Skype, Zoom, Teams, and more all make this possible. You can connect with your teams via chats and video calls, and you can use cloud storage such as Google Drive for your documents and share it with your team. The workforce trends for 2023 also show that hybrid working will become more popular, which most people are more inclined to opt for.

Help you relax

Many of us struggle to unwind after a long day of work. So much so we resort to sleeping instead of finding constructive ways to offload a hectic day. But a great technological advancement here is meditation apps. They are quick and easy to access and offer a range of benefits to help ease you into home life after work.

Online gaming

Gamers will tell you that the introduction of online gaming, completely revolutionized the way video games are played. And man, does it make people happy. You no longer need to physically be around your friends to play games. You can also play multiple gaming tournaments from the comfort of your home.

