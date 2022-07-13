Nikon to Reportedly Stop Producing SLR Camera

Share the joy

It will focus on mirrorless models.

Nikon to Stop Making SLR Camera

Japanese camera maker Nikon is said to shift its business focus. Nikkei reported that it will exit from producing single-lens reflex camera business. Instead, it will make smaller mirrorless models.

However, the company denounced the report. Nikon considered the report speculation. In a statement:

“This media article is only speculation and Nikon has made no announcement in this regards. Nikon is continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR. Nikon appreciate your continuous support.”

But the company did not mention the future of its SLR cameras. The last new camera it released was in 2020. It has also halted its entry-level DSLR cameras last month. Nikkei indicates that the company will shift to producing mirrorless cameras. They are more lightweight and smaller.

The first SLR camera that Nikon produced was released in 1959. It was the Nikon F with the most advanced camera. It had features such as modular design, depth-of-field preview button, etc. However, its first professional digital SLR was launched in 1999 with a 2.7-megapixel D1.

SLR cameras utilize a prism and a mirror to provide users with a direct optical view through the lens. When the photo is taken, the mirror moves out of the way.

A mirrorless camera, on the other hand, takes light from the lens. It gives the user a view through a rear display. As the term suggests, there’s no mirror in this type of camera.

This camera has risen in popularity in 2013. Nikon and Canon released feature-packed cameras with new designs and lens mounts. New models from Panasonic and Fujifilm brought features that were not seen in DSLRs.

Are Mirrorless Cameras Better?

Both cameras can capture high-quality pictures. Mirrorless cameras used to have lower-quality photos because they could not capture enough light. But it is no longer the case now. Manufacturers have produced more sensitive chips. They can suppress noise from those small sensors.

When it comes to video quality, a mirrorless camera has an advantage. The reason for this is that it has on-chip phase-detection sensors. It has superior autofocus, thereby, providing users with the best results.

Mirrorless cameras are lighter, more compact, and faster. They are also better for video. However, there are fewer lenses and accessories available. DSLRs, on the other hand, have a huge selection of lenses.

Because of the compact size, mirrorless cameras are a better choice, especially for beginners. Some photographers find DSLR’s solidity to be reassuring. They can look straight through the lens.

In addition to Nikon, Canon, too, is said to wind down its DSLR production efforts. Its last professional DSLR model was the EOS-1D X Mark II. For the time being, though, Canon will continue to produce entry-level DSLR cameras. But it will also shift its focus to a mirrorless lineup.

DSLR cameras are losing out to smartphones. Nikon and Canon offered more unique features to beat smartphones but users are more inclined to use their smartphones in taking photos or videos.

