Niantic Pikmin: A New Augmented Reality Game

This is a new partnership between Niantic and Nintendo.

Pokemon Go is an AR game developed by Niantic, a San Francisco-based developer. It was originally an internal startup in Google. Now, it grew as a game developer that specializes in creating AR titles.

The game, Pokemon Go, became a viral sensation around the world in 2016. A few years after its launch, it’s still earning money.

But Nintendos’ mobile ambitions stalled. It failed to reproduce the success of Pokemon Go.

However, this may change with the announcement of Nintendo partnering with Niantic to create another AR title.

Pikmin-themed app may launch this year. This is the initial mobile adaption of the Pikmin franchise.

What Pikmin App Game is All About?

For those of you who are uninitiated, Pikmin is a real-time strategy video game. Shigeru Miyamoto created it but it was Nintendo that published the game.

In this game, gamers need to horde plant-like creatures called Pikmin.

These creators can destroy those obstacles. They also help gamers avoid hazards. Pikmin is also used to fight fauna, which is deadly to player character and Pikmin.

The Pikmin app will have gameplay activities. What’s great about it is that it encourages gamers to walk and makes the activity more delightful.

The details about the said app are thin. But the new Pikmin AR game will be developed by Niantic Tokyo Studio.

Pikmin AR game won’t be the only game that it’ll produce together with Nintendo. It sounds like both companies are on for a long-term partnership.

The AR game will be different from Pokemon Go.

When Pokemon Go was released in 2016, it became an instant hit among mobile AR enthusiasts. It’s still quite popular today. However, mainstream media hasn’t covered more of it unlike before.

Niantic had to change the course of the game because of the stay-at-home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the changes, it didn’t stop the company from generating money.

And even if the world is experiencing a pandemic, Pokemon Go managed to earn $1 billion in revenue last year.

Pikmin may not likely surpass the success of Pokemon Go. That’s because grandparents know what Pokemon is. Unfortunately, Pikmin is a sort of new game. Only gamers are acquainted with it.

Another game released by Niantic that didn’t make well is a Harry Potter-themed app. It was published in 2019. It wasn’t received well and left Nintendo a trivial portion of revenue.

But it’s hoping that the Pikmin app will be picked up well by gamers even though it won’t be as successful as Pokemon Go.

However, if the AR game will finish having appealing features that will resonate well not just with gamers, then it has a huge chance of surpassing Pokemon Go’s success.