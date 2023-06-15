Share the joy

NFT Safety 101: How to Keep Your Digital Art Secure

With the rise of NFTs, it’s important to know how to keep your collection safe. In this article, we’ll show you how to protect your NFTs and avoid common pitfalls. From using hardware wallets, to maintaining your privacy, to identifying and avoiding scams, we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax and let’s dive into the world of NFT security.

Always Use a Hardware Wallet

When it comes to protecting your NFT art, one of the best options is to use a hardware wallet. Hardware wallets like Trezor or Ledger are physical devices that store your private keys offline, making them much more secure than software wallets. By using a hardware wallet, you can ensure that your NFTs are safe from hackers and other malicious actors. Even when using Metamask, it’s recommended to connect it via a hardware wallet to ensure an extra layer of security.

Use Multiple Wallets for Additional Protection

Another way to protect your NFT art is by using multiple wallets for different NFT collections. This way, if one wallet is compromised, your other NFTs will still be safe. This is similar to the old saying “don’t keep all your eggs in one basket” and is a good practice to follow.

Protect Your Privacy with Tornado Cash

It’s important to maintain privacy when it comes to your NFT art. One way to do this is by using funds mixed by Tornado Cash to avoid revealing your identity. Tornado Cash is an open-source, non-custodial privacy tool that allows you to mix your funds with others to make it difficult for anyone to trace them back to you. This can help to keep your NFTs and your identity safe from prying eyes.

Verify NFT’s Unique Hash & TokenID

One of the most important ways to spot a counterfeit NFT is by checking its unique digital signature or hash. This is a string of characters that is unique to each NFT and can be used to verify its authenticity. You can usually find this information by looking at the NFT’s metadata or by checking it on a blockchain explorer. If the digital signature or hash doesn’t match or is missing, then there’s a good chance the NFT is counterfeit.

Verify the NFT’s Authenticity using Transaction History

Another way to spot a counterfeit NFT is by verifying its authenticity on the blockchain by checking its transaction history. You can do this by looking at the NFT’s smart contract on the blockchain and checking its transaction history. If the NFT has been transferred multiple times or if the transaction history doesn’t match the information provided by the seller, then it’s likely that the NFT is counterfeit.

Confirming The Creator’s Legitimacy

When it comes to NFTs, it’s important to know who you’re buying from. Researching the creator and project behind the NFT is a great way to confirm its legitimacy. Look for information about the creator’s past work and track record, any background information about the project, and how active the creator is in the NFT community. If the creator or project has a suspicious history or is not well-known in the community, then it’s best to avoid it.

Avoiding Counterfeit NFTs

Another thing to keep an eye out for when it comes to counterfeit NFTs is their unique token numbers. NFTs typically have a low unique token number, and if you come across an NFT with a number that is too good to be true, it’s likely that it’s counterfeit. Additionally, if you come across an NFT that is being sold at a significantly discounted price, be wary. It’s likely that it’s counterfeit.

Being Wary of Significantly Discounted Prices

Another thing to be wary of when it comes to counterfeit NFTs is their price. If an NFT is being sold at a significantly discounted price, it’s likely that it’s counterfeit or stolen. NFTs are unique digital assets, and the price should reflect that. So, if you come across an NFT that is being sold at a price that is too good to be true, it’s best to avoid it.

Use Reputable NFT marketplaces

Another way to spot a counterfeit NFT is by checking it on a reputable NFT marketplace like Opensea. Reputable NFT marketplaces will have a verification process in place to ensure that the NFTs being sold are authentic. So, if you’re unsure about an NFT’s authenticity, it’s best to check it on a reputable marketplace.

Stay Up to Date with News

Finally, it’s important to stay informed about new scams or counterfeit NFTs that have been reported. This can be done by following NFT-related news and social media accounts, subscribing to NFT-related newsletters and forums, or by joining NFT-related groups or communities. By staying informed, you’ll be able to spot new scams or counterfeit NFTs as soon as they appear and take action accordingly.

Be Careful with “Free Mints”

When it comes to NFTs, there are a few common scams that you should be aware of. One of the most prevalent is the “free mint” scam. This is where a scammer will create a smart contract that allows people to mint their own NFTs for free. However, the catch is that the scammer will drain the smart contract of all its funds, leaving the unsuspecting users with worthless NFTs. To avoid falling victim to this scam, be sure to research the smart contract and the project behind it before interacting with it.

Another scam to be on the lookout for is phishing. Phishing scams are when scammers try to trick you into giving them your private keys or personal information. They’ll often create fake websites or social media accounts that look like legitimate NFT projects or marketplaces, and then try to get you to enter your information on these sites. To avoid falling victim to phishing scams, always be sure to double-check the URL of the website or social media account before entering any personal information.

Common NFT Twitter Scams

Twitter is a hotbed for NFT scammers, and they often use similar tactics to trick people into falling for their scams. One common tactic is to impersonate well-known figures in the NFT community and offer exclusive deals or giveaways. They’ll also often use urgent language and pressure tactics to try to get you to act quickly. To avoid falling for these scams, always be sure to verify the identity of the person or account before interacting with them.

Another tactic used by NFT scammers on Twitter is to create fake giveaways or airdrops. They’ll often use a well-known NFT project or marketplace’s logo or branding and claim to be giving away free NFTs. However, these giveaways are often a front for phishing scams or smart contract drainers. To avoid falling for these scams, be sure to research the project or marketplace behind the giveaway and never share your personal information or private keys.

In conclusion, NFT scams are becoming increasingly prevalent, and it’s important to be aware of the common tactics and scams used by scammers. By being vigilant and doing your research, you can avoid falling victim to NFT scams and keep your NFTs and funds safe.

