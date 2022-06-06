New York Passes the First Right to Repair Law for Electronics

Share the joy

It’s called the Fair Repair Act.

First Right to Repair

The state of New York just passed the first right to repair bill for electronics. It’s called the Fair Repair Act and it affects all manufacturers selling digital electronics within the state borders.

With this Act, manufacturers are now required to make parts, instructions, and tools for repair to consumers and independent shops. Governor Kathy Hochul must still sign the legislature before it becomes a law.

But the governor is expected to support it. Once she does, the law will take effect one year after.

This is huge news for consumers. It means that independent shops can compete with manufacturers. Before this legislature, electronic manufacturers restricted access to the parts and tools of their devices.

According to iFixit:

“For the rest of us, the passage of this bill means that repairs should become less expensive and more comprehensive: People who want to fix their own stuff can. And your repair experience should improve even if you’re intimidated by the thought of cracking open your laptop or phone.”

The movement comes after federal pressure to implement a law that gives consumers the right to repair and refurbish purchased goods.

An executive order was issued by President Joe Biden last year. It called on the FTC to execute repair rights. The FTC pledged to remedy the unlawful right to repair restrictions.

Spell Trouble for Tech Companies

The legislation could spell trouble for Apple and other smartphone manufacturers that inhibit their users to repair their own mobile devices.

Smartphone makers imposed restrictions on third-party repairs. As a result, repairs have become costlier and more time-consuming. They restrict the distribution of diagnostics, repair tools, and parts.

The progress of this movement shows how much consumers want to repair their purchased goods.

Although New York isn’t the first state to pass this bill, it’s the first state that passes a bill that applies to electronics broadly.

Earlier this year, the state of Massachusetts passed a law similar to the legislature in NY but it focused on automobile data. Colorado also passed a bill that ensures repair rights for owners of powered wheelchairs.

The New York bill, however, has some exceptions. For instance, it excludes medical devices, home appliances, and equipment for agriculture.

Even though there are exemptions, this law can still affect manufacturers that operate beyond the borders of the state. In that case, companies that sell goods in NY are now mandated to include repair manuals. The manuals will be available around the world.

With the passage of this bill, manufacturers will need to find a way to ensure that parts pairing reset tools are available to the public. The repair market and refurbishment industry can benefit from it.

But there are still hurdles to face before the Right to Repair everything will be secured legally worldwide. Other states are also considering passing a similar bill. But this is the biggest victory for the movement. It’s also useful in reducing waste footprint.

“At the same time, we’d also help to reduce the 655,000 tons of toxic e-waste produced typically discarded in a single calendar year here in New York State. Thank you to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senator Neil Breslin, and all of the repair advocates who worked to get the Digital Fair Repair Act over the finish line this year.” Patricia Fahy

