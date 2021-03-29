New York Launches the First Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in the US

Whether you like it or not, digital vaccination passport has become a reality in the US.

The state of New York introduced a digital Excelsior Pass. Residents can use it to prove that they received COVID-19 vaccine shots.

It can also provide evidence that you’ve been tested negative for this infection.

This digital COVID-19 passport can be used with your phone’s virtual wallet. Or you can print out a QR code that you can show when you go to a concert or a large event.

Large Venues to Start Using Digital Vaccine Passports

Madison Square Garden in New York City will use this digital passport this week. Albany’s Times Union Center is also next to use it.

But the passes can also be used in smaller venues. They become useful in increasing the number of people who will attend.

Not Mandatory

The use of these digital passports is not mandatory. These apps won’t store private health data. They combine blockchain’s ledger and encryption technology that would help in securing the data and ensuring that the details are veritable.

In that case, you can’t use them to obtain fake passes just to avoid getting vaccinated.

However, these passes will face technical challenges. For instance, you can’t be sure that other states will recognize them.

Without these passes, you could be stranded in some places or you’ll be denied entry.

Furthermore, these passes wouldn’t automatically prove that you received vaccinations when buying plane tickets because there’s no link between tickets and these passes.

The Struggle to Develop a Standard Vaccine Passport

The current administration is working hard to develop standard vaccine passports that enable Americans to provide evidence that they’ve been vaccinated.

President Biden pledged that the US will go back to normal this summer.

But a growing number of companies will require proof of vaccination before they open their doors to the public again.

Developing standard passports that are simple, open, and free is difficult. As mentioned, there are various challenges to face. Digital passports must protect people’s privacy above all else.

The Biden administration is working with dozens of agencies and experts who are engaged in the vaccine efforts.

But the US isn’t the only one that wants to develop its own passports. The European Union, for instance, has pledged to release digital certificates so their residents could travel this summer without any difficulty.

However, data privacy and healthcare equity can be significant obstacles.

The US officials said that they want to ensure Americans can get credentials to prove they received vaccinations.

But they also want to develop a system that’s not easily hacked or passes that can’t be counterfeited.

Unfortunately, forgeries have already started to appear.

After months of COVID-19 restrictions, digital passports offer a glimpse of our future.

Getting vaccinated and providing proper documentation are necessary to ensure smooth travel. They may also be necessary before you gain entry to social gatherings.

However, experts think that digital passports create ethical issues.

It may take a few months before the Biden administration can provide a standard COVID-19 digital passport.