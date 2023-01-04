New wireless charging standard Qi2 announced

Share the joy

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) will introduce a new wireless charging standard. It aims to unify the industry under one global standard and have more efficient, more convenient mobile devices and wearables.

The Qi2 standard will roll out this year by the global consortium. It will offer millions of consumers who rely on wireless charging a better overall experience.

The WPC is a global body dedicated to the creation of standards to ensure safe, efficient, and interoperable wireless charging and wireless power.

“Consumers and retailers have been telling us they’re confused concerning what devices are Qi Certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi Certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues,” says Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the Wireless Power Consortium.

“Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.”

Apple’s MagSafe

Apple, a WPC member, provided its new Qi2 standard building on its MagSafe technology as the basis. Apple and other WPC members developed the new Magnetic Power Profile.

Qi2’s Magnetic Power Profile will ensure that phones or other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices. It provides improved energy efficiency and faster charging.

The Qi2 standard will replace its predecessor, Qi. The launch of the Qi2 standard will further expand the wireless charging market. It will open the market to new accessories that wouldn’t be chargeable using current flat surface-to-flat surface devices.

Because of its improved efficiency and interoperability, Qi2 will enable faster charging for some devices.

The technology will pave the way for significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe, and energy-efficient and won’t shorten battery life or damage a user’s phone.

“Energy efficiency and sustainability are on everyone’s minds these days,” says Struhsaker.

“Qi2’s perfect alignment improves energy efficiency by reducing the energy loss that can happen when the phone or the charger is not aligned. Just as important, Qi2 will greatly reduce the landfill waste associated with wired charger replacement due to plugs breaking and the stress placed on cords from daily connecting and disconnecting.”

Qi2-certified mobile phones and chargers are expected to be available for the 2023 holiday season.

