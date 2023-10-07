New Microsoft Teams App for Windows and Mac Now Available

Share the joy

The New Microsoft Teams App is Faster and Better

Recently, Microsoft released a new version of its Microsoft Teams chat client. It promised to be faster and easier to use as it has been rebuilt from the ground up. Since March, the app has been in preview.

Installing it is three times faster and launching it is two times faster. The company says that it will only consume 50% less memory and only 70% less disk space. This is indeed a great improvement if you experience a slowdown in the old Teams app.

How the Company Makes the Teams App Faster?

One of the reasons is that Microsoft has stopped using the Electon foundations of Teams. Instead, it uses Microsoft’s Edge WebView2 technology. It also focused on Fluent design instead of the React Javascript library. This move is useful to provide the app with various UI improvements.

This app has been in preview for many months. At that time, there were some missing features. Thankfully, Microsoft added significant features to the final version.

“We have made notable progress since the launch of new Teams in public preview. New Teams now has full feature parity for almost all features including custom line-of-business apps, third-party apps, breakout rooms, 7×7 video, call queues, PSTN calling, contextual search in chats and channels, cross-post a channel conversation, and more. We have focused on providing high-quality performance and enhancing the basics in areas such as reliability, security, and IT management to make sure that new Teams meet the evolving requirements of your organization.” – Anupam Pattnaik of Microsoft

The new features will be provided to the new Teams client. In that case, you can upgrade to the latest version. You do not have to migrate it. In that case, the upgrade process is a lot simpler. If you are on classic Teams, the app will be upgraded automatically in the coming months.

In the preview, the new client was not available for Mac users. However, the final release includes macOS.

Copilot Foundation

The new client is the foundation for the Copilot in Teams. You can use Copilot in this app to help you summarize meetings for instance. You can also read action items and many other functions.

If you are an enterprise user, you can see a toggle to upgrade to the new, better version. In the monthly enterprise channel, it will be a default app.

Microsoft Teams is a useful tool to create teams and channels. It makes it easy for teams and groups to collaborate on projects, share files, and communicate in a centralized digital workspace.

It also provides a chat platform for instant messaging, making it simple for you and your collaborators to have real-time conversations, share ideas, and send quick updates.

The app also offers video and audio conferencing capabilities, enabling remote teams to conduct virtual meetings and conferences. This is particularly valuable for remote work, allowing for face-to-face communication. The app continues to evolve. The company is adding more features. But Microsoft is facing scrutiny because it bundles it with its other products. To respond to the complaints, the company has unbundled it from its other products in Europe.

