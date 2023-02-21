New Faster Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Released

Share the joy

New Teams is Coming in Preview Next Month

In the past few years, Microsoft Teams has become one of the vital software products for the company. To ensure that the interest won’t wane, the company is going to revamp it to make it easier to use.

Microsoft Teams is a known notorious resource hog on all computers.

According to Verge, the new version will be called Teams 2.0 or 2.1 and will be released in late March 2023. It will be rebuilt from the ground up to improve its system resource usage significantly.

The company has been working on it for years. It should utilize 50% less memory. In that case, it will tax CPU less. Thus, it won’t significantly affect the battery life of laptops.

Microsoft has shipped some of the new features for consumers in Windows 11. But businesses utilize the older Teams’ client because of the amount of work required to rebuild the client.

Webview 2

The new Teams will move away from Electron. It will migrate to Webview2 technology. The company also moved to React which will offer significant UI improvements for Teams in the coming months.

In 2021, the company stated that the new Team’s architecture will be vital for future improvements of the app. It will help the company to provide additional support for multiple accounts and scale up for the client.

With the upcoming improvements, the Teams will open a lot faster. It will also be more responsive each time you use it for a presentation or respond to messages. The app will address complaints about performance, especially for those who are using older laptops.

The company will release a preview of the app in late March. It will have a toggle so that you can switch back to the old app if needed.

Will Turn 6 Years Old

Teams will be six years old next month. It has amassed 270 million active users per month as of January 2022. With that in mind, it has become one of the fastest-growing apps of Microsoft.

This news arrived at a time when the company is heavily invested in working on a ChatGPT clone, which is a generative AI conversational chatbot, into its ecosystem. It wants to beat its rival Google.

Outlook Issues

Meanwhile, some Outlook users complained about the app’s spam filters that appear to be broken. They said that they received over 20 junk messages in their Inbox and spam emails kept appearing on an hourly basis. Many users in Europe also spotted the same issue. Some of them used Twitter to complain about it.

Many of the messages that appear in their inboxes are obviously spam. But this recent event is particularly bad. For users of Outlook, the app’s spam filter seems to be deteriorating.

If you are getting spam messages on Outlook, it might be useful to just disable notifications for this app on your phone. It will stop your mobile from waking you up just to notify you about a spam email that you don’t want or care about.

