New Anti-Tracking Browser from Tor Project — Meant to be Used with a VPN

The Tor Project Launched a Privacy-Focused Browser

The Tor Project just launched an anti-tracking browser. It is made to connect to a VPN and not an onion network. What is it called?

Mullvad Browser

The latest browser you can use right now if you do not want to be tracked is Mullvad. Its main goal is to make it difficult for advertisers to track you when you are online.

It is possible by reducing your fingerprint or the metadata that sites collect to identify your device. These data can be your OS, the browser you are using, and other invasive information.

Based on your fingerprint, it is easy to identify yourself without the use of cookies or other tracking tools. By default, this new browser makes it more difficult for sites to fingerprint you as it masks the metadata.

Furthermore, it blocks any third-party cookies and trackers. It also has pre-installed plugins that can even further reduce your fingerprint. This is not like other privacy-focused browsers that block fingerprinting but they still come with extensions that can identify you.

Mullvad is based on Firefox. Indeed, you can configure Firefox to reduce your fingerprint, but you need a high level of technical knowledge because you have to know what switches to enable.

This new browser will take care of everything. You can open it and be confident that you are not easy to track. Mulled is about providing users with more privacy options for their everyday browsing.

A conventional VPN can just hide your IP address. It makes it look like you are connected through a different server. The Tor network uses a similar process. But it goes beyond cookie files. It does not report back to the developer. It also removes common web APIs. And to keep your screen resolution hidden, it changes its dimensions.

It does not use the Tor network. However, Mullvad was developed in collaboration with the Tor team with the goal of utilizing a traditional VPN for security.

However, it is important to note that you cannot hide your Internet activities from government and law enforcement tracking. Keep in mind that they have enough resources to track your Internet activities. They do not just rely on tracking pixels or use third-party cookies.

How Fast is Mullvad?

With the privacy protection tools, the browser is not the most user-friendly. It is slow. If you are visiting sites built for regular traffic, the sites will not display all elements.

Despite that, this browser will have some useful tools that you cannot find in Chrome and other major browsers. But do not expect that all sites will work properly.

They get cranky because of those privacy settings. If you are willing to trade them off in exchange for more private Internet activity, then Mullvad is a good place to start.

The aim of Mullvad is to make it as privacy-focused as possible. The browser is free to download for Mac, Linux, and Windows. But you need to pay for Mullvad VPN.

