Netflix’s Cloud Gaming Beta Test — Can You Test It Now?

Cloud Gaming of Netflix

Netflix just made its cloud gaming available for beta testing. Some subscribers from the UK and Canada can test its first titles.

Last week, the streaming giant released quietly its phone-based TV game controller. Then, recently, it announced the release of its subscription gaming service. It is also planning to expand the service to PCs and Macs through the web.

For the initial test, the games included are Oxenfree from Night School Studio and Molehew’s Mining Adventure. If you wish to play it on TV, you can use your phone as a controller. But if you are using your PC or Mac, you can play the game on netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse.

Netflix did not mention controller support or other systems with browsers. However, Linux users might not be able to test it considering the issues encountered with web-based DRM.

The games are compatible with Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast, Walmart ONN, Roku devices, and smart TVs.

Netflix subscribers can try on free games on iOS and Android devices. Netflix Games may be successful because it has picked up some games seen on Arcade. It offers its users something new without the need to have a secondary subscription. Subscribers also don’t need to use a separate app store or force developers to adapt to a platform.

Pros and Cons of Gaming Streaming Services

Gaming streaming services have been gaining popularity. They provide instant access to a range of games without the need for expensive gaming hardware. Players can also stream games on various devices like tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and computers. It makes gaming more accessible to a larger audience.

Gamers also don’t need high-end hardware to play those demanding games. The service’s servers handle the heavy processing. It allows users with less powerful devices to play high-quality games.

Cost-savings can be an advantage to streaming games. It is cheaper than purchasing a gaming console or a high-end gaming PC. It eliminates the need for upfront hardware costs and regular hardware upgrades.

Furthermore, streaming services of a vast library of games, including both popular and indie titles. Players can access a diverse range of gaming experiences without needing to purchase each game individually.

Most of all, games are streamed directly from the servers. It eliminates the hassle of downloading and updating the game. You can start playing almost instantly.

You can also switch between games quickly to try out different titles without the need to commit to a purchase. It encourages exploration and experimentation.

However, gaming streaming services come with challenges, like potential latency issues, reliance on stable internet connections, and concerns about ownership and long-term access to games.

If you live outside Canada or the UK, you can’t try Netflix’s games yet. It is difficult to say whether or not the experience is good. But Netflix has a positive experience in streaming video. In that case, we can say that things will go on smoothly.

Of course, there will be hiccups. But Netflix’s gaming service is a value add. It is a similar approach to Google’s Stadia, which failed.

