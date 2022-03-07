Netflix Suspends Streaming in Russia

Share the joy

It also stops production on various projects in the country.

Pulling Its Streaming Service in Russia

Netflix started streaming in Russia in 2016. Although it’s a popular streaming service in the US, it has only under 1 million subscribers from this country.

Because the country invaded Ukraine, the company decided to suspend its service in Russia. The company confirmed the decision to CNBC.

Netflix is a popular streaming service. But the Russian market makes up a small percent of the service’s overall numbers. As mentioned, it has less than 1 million total paid memberships compared to over 200 million subscribers across the globe.

After the Kremlin started invading Ukraine, the streaming service stopped its projects and acquisitions in this country. Currently, the company paused the future projects that it planned to undertake in the country. It had four original productions. These would include Anna Karenina.

However, the fate of these projects is still uncertain.

In addition to halting its streaming service in this country, the company also failed to comply with the Kremlin’s rules to present news channels.



Halting Services

Netflix isn’t the only tech giant that took a hard stance against the invader. Some tech giants and retailers have pulled their services or bar sales. The streaming service’s move makes it the latest media company to halt its service in Russia since the war started.

Meanwhile, the company has made Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom available on YouTube. The company made it free to watch to show support for the country.

The said documentary launched in 2015. It has received widespread praise. Although it didn’t win an Academy Award, it won the People’s Choice Award for best documentary.

This documentary is a 98-minute-long film. After the streaming service published it on the platform, it has received over 250,000 views in less than a day.

Previously, the Russian government demanded that YouTube should not limit the reach of state media. It also restricted access to Facebook and Twitter.

Many cities in Ukraine have been affected by the invasion. Some have lost their Internet connection. SpaceX sent its satellite dishes to ensure that Ukrainians living in the destroyed cities will have continued access to the Internet.

However, Elon Musk warned people when using the service because it’s the only non-Russian Internet provider left in those cities. This warning came after a researcher unveiled that Russia has years of experience targeting satellite uplink transmissions with airstrikes.

The invasion destroyed the country’s internet insfrastructure. The combat has caused disruptions to the country’s backbone internet provider.

An internet monitoring organization has seen multiple drops in connectivity. What’s more worrisome is that the International Atomic Energy Agency could no longer obtain reliable information from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On the other hand, the online group known as Anonymous declared cyber war against the Russian president. After the country started to invade Ukraine, a Twitter account named Anonymous asked hackers around the world to target Russia. Days after, the state-controlled Russian news agency RT had been disabled.

