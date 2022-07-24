Netflix Started to Redirect Apple Users to an External Sign-Up Page

Share the joy

There’s a new external subscription button for iOS users.

Netflix Links to an External Webpage

Apple started to let reader apps provide users access to digital content link out to sign-up pages on their sites. Netflix is one of the developers that can link out to its site from within its app. It may improve the bad user experience for these apps because of Apple’s past rules.

In the past, if you downloaded the Netflix app without an account, Netflix would not give you a link to sign up. It was disheartening for users who did not have accounts. They were forced to pay for a subscription using Apple’s in-app payment system.

With the new development, users can now click a button as developers are now permitted to provide a button that takes users to their respective websites.

Before this rule, developers had to comply with Apple’s rules and forced users to use an in-app payment system.

Thankfully, it is changing. iPhone and iPhone users will now see an external link in the Netflix app so they can sign up for the service.

But when you tap on the link, you will be cautioned that you are about to leave the app and visit an external website. Apple said that when the user clicks on the external link, it is no longer responsible for the security of transactions made with the app’s developer. In this case, Netflix.

Indeed, Apple changed its policies regarding subscriptions. However, it still has a set of strict guides that developers must follow. For instance, developers can’t include pricing information with a link to the external website. Furthermore, developers must submit a request to get permission to include the link to their apps.

Most developers are forced to use the App Store billing system. To use the system, developers are charged a certain fee.



App Store Helps Businesses

The App Store enables businesses to flourish by providing them with a platform where they can connect with a global audience. However, businesses need to pay a certain fee for the privilege. Apple takes 30% of digital in-app purchases.

Apple only started to enable developers to utilize third-party payment processes within their apps after South Korea passed a new law. After a lengthy battle, Apple made changes to dating apps in the Netherlands.

But this is just the beginning. Apple may need to adjust its App Store restrictions when the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA) law passes. When that happens, Apple would allow third-party payment systems. Google is preparing for the new legislation. Currently, it is giving developers the option to utilize an alternative billing system for apps developed and distributed in Europe.

The change is limited in scope, though. Most developers still need to meet various requirements to be eligible for the entitlement. The change may not affect all developers. However, if the EU’s new law is passed, the sign-up experiment for all apps may become less of a hassle.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

