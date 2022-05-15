Netflix Exploring a Livestreaming Feature

Share the joy

It’s in the early stages of development.

Livestreaming for Unscripted Shows

Deadline reports that Netflix is planning to go live. It’s exploring this option to offer unscripted shows and stand-up programs. Because it will be live entertainment, there’s no way for you to pause or fast-forward a show.

This move would coincide with the streamer’s plan to include an ad-supported tier on its platform this year.

Deadline adds that the platform might use it for live voting for its competition series. It might also mean that Netflix Is a Joke festival might come back to the platform. This event featured stand-up performances across LA.

The platform might also add live reunions, like Selling Sunset which started airing for its fifth season. There’s also the potential to order unscripted series to utilize the feature to bring live specials for competition series similar to American Idol.

It might also include sports considering the success of its F1 series Drive to Survive.

This report, however, is not yet confirmed. Netflix has not provided an immediate response.

Losing Subscribers

This move might help Netflix.

Recently, it has announced a loss of subscribers. The streamer’s share price went down after reporting a net loss of 200,000 subscribers around the world. Netflix also admitted that it might lose another two million over the next three months.

Wall Street analysts expected the company to announce the growth of millions of new customers. But they were stunned when the streaming giant confirmed that thousands had canceled.

Currently, the company has over 200 million subscribers around the world. Its biggest markets are in US and Canada. Then, there are 30 million households who share their passwords using the service. From its shrinking pool of non-subscribers, Netflix wants to boost new signups.

The price of a subscription might have played a part. It’s been increasing its fees and some UK subscribers are now paying more than they were two years ago for the same service they enjoy.

Netflix pointed out that the war in Ukraine has affected its growth. The company suspended its streaming services in Russia. As a result, it has lost more than 700,000 accounts.

That’s why it’s exploring an ad-supported tier. It’s a cheaper subscription but it comes with adverts to expand Netflix into various regions and households that could not afford the service at full price.

The reported live-streaming feature might be included in the ad-supported tier. However, Netflix may also remove its users’ ability to share their passwords with other household members.

Currently, the company is experimenting with stricter controls to limit password sharing. In trials, Netflix has started to ask subscribers to add $3 a month to share the service with people outside their household.

Adding live entertainment might help Netflix’s growth. It would also help the streaming giant to stand out from its competitors, which only offer traditional programming. The live-streaming feature may convince paying customers to stick around a bit longer.

Netflix competitors like Apple and Dinsey have already included sports, news, and light entertaining.

