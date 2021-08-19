Netflix Adds Support for Spatial Audio

Share the joy













It’s available on iPhone and iPad.

Do you have the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad? If you do have, then you can now enjoy a deeply engaging experience while watching shows or movies on Netflix.

Netflix just confirmed that it’s introducing Spatial Audio support to its apps on iPhone and iPad. It gives you a hypnotizing experience through directional audio filters. Many Netflix users have been waiting for it for a long time.

Go to Control Center

When you tap on the volume control in the Control Center, you may see options like Spatial Audio indicator active or convert to spatial stereo. The options available will depend on the content you’re watching.

However, spatial audio can’t be enjoyed if you don’t have AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on your iPhone or iPad.

These two devices are designed to help you feel more immersed in what you are watching or listening to. It means that you get impressive surround sound effects.

In 2020, Apple updated its AirPods software with new automatic device switching. It also introduced surround sound Spatial Audio mode.

With such an update, AirPods models can move seamlessly between devices without you switching them manually.

That is, if you are watching on your iPad and listening through your AirPods, the latter will switch over automatically to your iPhone when you need to take a call.

You need higher-tier AirPods Pro to enjoy the Spatial Audio feature. It mimics the immersive movie-theater-like experience. In that case, the sound may seem like it is coming from the wearer.

Should You Get Apple AirPods Pro Now?

AirPods Pro can offer you better sound but at a higher price.

They dominate the category because they are easy to use and they are small enough that you can take them anywhere.

They come with an in-ear design to fit more people’s ears. Compared to other AirPods, AirPods Pro offers better sound quality. Plus, their noise cancellation is undoubtedly effective.

If AirPods are no match to your ears, then the Pros might be. Thanks to its active noise cancellation that silences surroundings if you don’t want distraction while you listen to music.

Each earbud has a vent to get rid of the pressure or clogged feeling. In that case, they are comfortable to wear. The vent system reduces wind noise so you can hear it when you’re on a voice call.

Why Would You Want Spatial Audio?

It delivers surround sound and 3D audio. It has arrived in September 2020 as part of its iOS 14 updates.

What spatial audio does is that it takes Dolby Atmos signals and it applies directions audio filters. It adjusts frequencies that every ear hears. In that way, the sound can be placed anywhere in 3D space. The sound will come from the sides, the rear, the above, and in front of you.

As mentioned, the overall idea of spatial audio is to imitate the audio experience when you’re in a cinema or movie theater.

Although this technology has been around for some time, Apple’s spatial audio is different because it doesn’t only give you virtualized surround sound but it also tracks your head movement to position the sound accurately.

Now, if you wish to try it out but you don’t have Netflix, you can try Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, or Disney Plus.

