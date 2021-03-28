Netflix to Add 40 New Anime Titles in 2021

This is part of Netflix’s upcoming anime projects.

Tokyo AnimeJapan 2021 Expos just started. One of the exhibitors was Netflix.

During the expo, the streaming service announced that it’s going to introduce 40 new anime movies this year.

Netflix has already acquired dozens of anime shows. It’s one reason Netflix has beaten out its competitors.

Last year it released Blood of Zeus. Zeus is a cheater and an awful husband. The show’s first season ended in November. And it’ll have a second season coming.

Overall, Blood of Zeus was a success. And that’s why Netflix wants to add more anime series to its already extensive library of anime shows.

What Anime Shows Netflix Will Release in 2021?

There are 40 anime shows. Out of those shows, you can anticipate an adaptation of Record of Ragnarok. It’ll premier in June.

On April 29, Netflix will release Yasuke. It’s an African Samurai set in feudal-era Japan.

Before the Expo, Netflix has already announced The Way of the Househusband. This show is also based on a Japanese manga series. You don’t have to wait longer because it’ll come on April 8.

The number of anime titles that are coming to this streaming service will be doubled this year. The company will also double the number of movies it’ll produce and release this year.

The company aims to be the top destination for individuals who wish to be entertained by watching good quality content. The chief anime producer said that the company’s growth is connected to the growth of its anime category.

Worldwide Anime Market

The anime market around the world is worth $23 billion last year alone. Analysts said that we can expect the market to grow even more in 2025 to reach over $36 billion.

In December, Sony was reported to buy Crunchyroll, which is an anime video site for $1.2 billion. But the sale has been postponed because Sony has been investigated by the US Department of Justice.

Even before the pandemic started, the number of households that watched Netflix’s anime offerings increased by half.

What Anime Shows You Can Watch Right Now?

As mentioned, there are dozens of anime shows that are currently available on Netflix. That’s why if you’re a newcomer, it’s difficult to choose which shows to watch first.

One highly recommend anime is Robotech. It’s sci-fi allowing it to capture kid’s attention.

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet is another option. The show started by introducing Ledo, a young soldier. He was wormholed away to Earth. He needs to adjust to a language barrier between humans on Earth and the perception that the planet was an old myth.

It’s a great anime show if you like Battlestar Galactica.

Another apocalyptic kind of show you might be interested in is Children of the Whales. It shows survivors of an ecological disaster living in a giant floating city. Each survivor has developed psychokinetic abilities. It’s interesting but it’s a slow pace.

Of course, these aren’t the anime shows available on Netflix. To view them all, you need to sign in or sign up to Netflix and start streaming its shows.