Musk would consider Apple and Android competitor if Twitter gets kicked out of both stores

Are we going to have a Tesla OS soon? Elon Musk has admitted that having a competitor to compete with Apple and Android could be a possibility. This, according to Musk, could become a reality if the two stores take action against his newly acquired asset-Twitter.

Nearly half of his decisions since taking over have been controversial; and it would not come as a surprise if he goes ahead to create a competitor to Android and Apple.

With Musk, you never know—perhaps, we should just keep our fingers crossed and see what comes up.

Fresh from controversially lifting the suspension on Donald Trump’s account, the billionaire owner of Twitter, last week proposed a pole asking users to vote whether a “general amnesty” should be given to some suspended Twitter accounts.

Judging by his previous action, especially concerning suspended accounts, we may as well conclude that it is only a matter of time before some suspended users are allowed back to the platform.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” He gave users 24 hours to send in their responses; and the rest I guess is history because the “yes” have it already.

Only a few days back, Musk announced that the suspension placed on the account of Donald Trump had been lifted.

The lifting of the suspension runs contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

Signs of what he was up to became evident when the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson were all reinstated. Shortly after that, Musk then launched a Twitter Poll, asking for people’s views if he should reinstate that of the former President.

Though, the Poll was a pretty close one—51.8 for and 48.2 against, the decision to lift the suspension was of course, carried out.

For Trump, the waiting game continues as the former President has still not made any tweet. Perhaps, his focus is in getting his Truth Social app working.

