Musk says “Apple has fully resumed advertising on Twitter”

Share the joy

Image Credit: Financial Express

Elon Musk [via Twitter Spaces] has said that Apple’s ads are now ack fully on Twitter. The news is coming only a couple of days after Musk announced that Apple ads on the platform had stopped; questioning if Apple hated “free speech in America.”

Meanwhile, Apple did not make any official comment on whether it stopped or reduced its ads on Twitter. Though, Musk’s recent comment was made only on Saturday, Apple has also not made any official statement to that effect.

Apple is Twitter’s largest advertiser, and explains the reason Twitter’s new owner was at Apple Park last Wednesday to meet with Tim Cook. According to Musk, Apple had never thought of removing Twitter from the App Store.

“Apple has fully resumed advertising on Twitter,” Musk said per 9to5mac. Musk also said being Twitter’s largest advertiser, its relationship with Apple is important and should be maintained as other advertisers suspend their spending.

October was a tough month for Musk and Twitter, with some major advertisers pausing their ads until things get clearer. General Motors announced it would temporarily paused paid ads on Twitter.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

How long this would last is anyone’s guess, but what we do know for now is that we may not be seeing any paid ads from GM soon. However, the thought of losing Apple’s millions would have been too much an issue for Musk, who will now breathe easy after meeting with Tim Cook.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has admitted that having a competitor to compete with Apple and Android could be a possibility. This, according to Musk, could become a reality if the two stores take action against his newly acquired asset-Twitter.

Nearly half of his decisions since taking over have been controversial; and it would not come as a surprise if he goes ahead to create a competitor to Android and Apple.

With Musk, you never know—perhaps, we should just keep our fingers crossed and see what comes up.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

