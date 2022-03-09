Share the joy

MT5: Don’t Miss Important Trading Investments

Modern trading platforms are equipped with many advanced features that help investors analyze the market, make forecasts for the future, and look for profitable investment directions. With their help, you can receive quick revenue or get a stable income in the long term. One of the most popular platforms at the moment is MetaTrader 5. Let’s look at its main tools for forecasting and investment analytics.

Technical Analysis

Investors use technical analysis to predict price changes. It is carried out based on available data for the previous period. Experienced traders can identify patterns and quite accurately determine trends and predict their behavior in the foreseeable future by studying the behavior of asset values in detail. The main goal of such actions is to find the most profitable moment for investment. Of course, you should also consider the impact of external factors that may interfere with the planned price change, such as political events or technogenic disasters.

Three basic principles underlie technical analysis:

History is cyclical, and many events repeat themselves. As a rule, market participants take approximately the same steps as before, even years ago, in the same circumstances.

Markets can react to everything: news, investor expectations, emotions, facts, and so on.

Markets are characterized by inertia, so if you observe growth in some sectors, it will continue with a high degree of probability.

Charts

Technical analysis requires careful study of charts that are presented in MT5. They visualize the situation on the market over time. Thanks to them you can make a forecast for the future. You can customize charts to your liking, overlay them with other analytical tools, set technical indicators, and choose from 21 timeframes.

Fundamental Analysis

This type of analysis is also aimed at predicting market behavior. It uses global economic or production indicators. For example, this methodology’s followers study profit and loss data, a company’s debts to creditors, the level of supply and demand, cash flow, logistics, and so on. Fundamental analysis is an excellent option if you look for long-term profits and trade on large timeframes. The listed factors, which are taken into account in this approach, simply do not have time to change in a short period.

News

In fundamental analysis, you should primarily focus on financial news built into MetaTrader 5. Here, messages from the largest news agencies on local and global events are collected. Keep in mind that the market is affected both by the very fact of the news release and its direct content. That is why each text should be considered individually.

Economic calendar

The economic events calendar is another tool that helps traders predict market behavior. It is an extensive table that includes macroeconomic indicators and events for different countries. Here you can see the forecast, the current value, and previous performance. This tool shows potential developments. However, in reality, the news may affect the change in the situation on the market in a completely different way than expected. Therefore, volatility should always be taken into account in your analysis.

Alerts

To ensure that you do not miss a favorable market situation, you can set up the Alerts system in MetaTrader 5. So, you can respond to changes in a timely and more effective manner. You can set any conditions under which you will receive a notification. As soon as indicators reach the level you picked, you will receive a notice.

Comprehensive Market Analysis

Keeping track of all market events, especially for a novice trader, can be tricky. In addition to the alerts system, you can also use machine learning and big data algorithms that help you with the deep investigation. Also, sentiment analysis and the study of search queries will not be superfluous to predict price changes. Of course, the best option for making the most accurate predictions is a hybrid approach that combines several tools. What methods do you use to predict market behavior?

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

