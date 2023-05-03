Mozilla’s Purchase of Fakespot

Share the joy

Mozilla Buying Fakespot

Do you wonder how some products that you are not familiar with on Amazon, for instance, get more than 10K reviews with a 4.5-star average? You can conduct a thorough research or you can just use Fakespot. It is a useful service that tells you how those products that are unknown to you have thousands of reviews and high ratings.

According to Mozilla:

“As Mozilla continues to expand our work around ethical AI and responsible advertising, Fakespot is a natural fit. The data shows that people who use Fakespot also have higher satisfaction with their purchases and return products less often, which means the environment benefits from a reduction in packaging and shipping.”

The company did not disclose the financial agreement of the deal.

The startup was founded in 2016. It can spot fake reviews posted on Amazon, Yelp, and others by finding patterns and similarities between reviews. It provides a rating for the reviews to assist consumers in making an informed decision before making a purchase.

Its goal is to help users see which ones have shady reviews that may be used to inflate rankings in search engines.

Fake Reviews

Fake reviews have become a common problem on various online platforms where customers rely on reviews when purchasing a product. They can be created by individuals or companies to artificially boost the ratings and credibility of a product, service, or business. They can also be used to unfairly damage the reputation of a competitor.

Amazon and Yelp have already taken steps to combat fake reviews. Yelp, for instance, has implemented an algorithm that detects and filters out suspicious reviews. It also encourages users to report fake reviews.

It is also the same with Amazon. It requires reviews to purchase the product before leaving a review.

Unfortunately, these steps are not enough to combat phony reviews. As a result, artificial reviews proliferate on Amazon, Yelp, and other platforms. Thus, consumers must be aware of the issue. They should approach reviews with a critical eye. They should also learn how to find patterns in reviews and check for suspicious behavior or language.

On the other hand, if you want the process to be simpler, then Fakespot is a useful tool.

Each time you input a product into Fakespot, it gives you a rating of the reviews, ranging from A to F. It also provides a breakdown of the factors that contributed to the rating and highlights specific reviews that it believes are suspicious.

But Fakespot is not perfect. It can still misidentify legitimate reviews as fake. Thus, it is important to use it in conjunction with your own crucial thinking skills when reading and evaluating reviews.

It is vital to approach reviews with a critical eye and consider various sources of information before making a purchasing decision.

Even though Fakespot has been acquired by Mozilla, it will continue to “work across all mobile web browsers and mobile devices.” But soon, you can expect unique integration with Firefox. By adding this tool to Firefox, you can easily eliminate fake reviews and shop with confidence. At least, that’s the hope of Mozilla.

