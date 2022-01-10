Moxie Marlinspike; Signal CEO steps down

Share the joy













Image Credit: CNET

The last couple of years have seen Signal grow in daily active user base. This is due to the hard work put in by those saddled with the responsibility of running the show. One individual that has worked tirelessly behind the scene and publicly is Moxie Marlinspike—the CEO of Signal. Just like Jack Dorsey who announced he is stepping down as Twitter CEO, Moxie will be doing the same as Signal CEO.

Moxie took to his Twitter page to make the announcement—and will now devote the next couple of months to recruit a suitable replacement. Signal was initially released in 2014 as a cross-platform encrypted messaging app. since then, the app has grown to be one of the most trusted chat apps—with public approval from Elon Musk.

Moxie’s announcement came out of the blue as this was unexpected—especially with the app starting to attract the attention of millions of users across the world. In his statement announcing his decision to step down, Moxie said:

“Simultaneously, Signal has grown in adoption and popularity around the world even faster than I imagined. People increasingly find value and peace of mind in Signal (technology built for them instead of for their data), and are increasingly willing to sustain it.”

Moxie said he now feels “very comfortable replacing myself as CEO based on the team we have, and also believe that it is an important step for expanding on Signal’s success.”

So, who replaces him as the new CEO? The Signal CEO says he has been talking with candidates in order to find a suitable person to direct the affairs of the app for the next decade.

On his immediate and future; Moxie said he will remain on the Signal board. This, according to Moxie, will enable him to help manifest the company’s mission from that role. He said he will be “transitioning out as CEO over the next month in order to focus on the candidate search.” In the interim, Brian Acton a Signal Foundation board member will serve as the CEO during the search period.

Signal and Telegram were two biggest beneficiaries of the public backlash against WhatsApp at the start of 2021. Telegram for one benefited from the switch made by some WhatsApp users as millions joined its platform. Signal too gained in terms of welcoming new members.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

