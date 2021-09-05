Most social media influencers expect product and cash as payment

Share the joy













Intellifluence has surveyed 1,249 influencers from the US, the UK and Canada to gain insight in compensation expectations.

The researchers asked the respondents what compensation they prefer: cash, product, or both.

Product and Cash topped the chart by a large margin. If you plan on reaching out to influencers soon, have this as your main offer. Then again, checking on a particular influencer’s history in accepting offers is still the best approach.

For cost per post, Intellifluence has released an overview based on audience size across all major platforms.

Instagram

For influencers with less than 10,000 followers, you will pay $193 per post on average. Creators in the 80,000-followers range will charge around $1,000 per post on average.

Take note that audience size is not your only basis. While larger audiences will drive wider reach and awareness, some reports found that influencers with smaller, niche followers often drive better direct response. They also have better sales results.

An influencer with a small yet active, highly engaged followers can be as valuable as one with a bigger audience to generate a good outcome for your brand. But an endorsement from a big celebrity will always trump all of them. It drives greater brand awareness and engagement.

Not everyone can afford a Kylie Jenner-level influencer. If this is you, take a more deliberate, well-researched strategy to maximize your budget.

The insights provide direction on how to effectively spend your money. You can also estimate your ROI from the expected results.

Facebook

The cost per post on average is lower on Facebook.

Twitter

Twitter is lower than Facebook. The fleeting, fast-moving nature of the tweets provides less exposure per tweet.

YouTube

For YouTube, Intellifluence has split its list into Peer/Authoritative influencers (regular creators) and Aspirational stars (high-profile and web celebrity creators).

The cost per post is way different between the two categories.

For YouTube, the price is obviously defined by audience size.

Peer/Authoritative creators only have up to 20k followers. The larger, second segment have 850,000 followers or more.

The numbers give you an insight on how much to pay to reach these audiences on YouTube.

TikTok

TikTok numbers are almost the same as YouTube. These platforms have their own sphere though.

Then again, these are non-definitive insights.

Having more than 1,200 respondents is a good sample size. But we have thousands of creators across all platforms. No standard price structure yet on how much they should charge and how much you must pay to share your brand messaging.

Read the full 29-page report here.

