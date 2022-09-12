Share the joy

Most Exciting Technology Coming in 2023

Technology is the practical application of science. Technology has become an essential part of our lives. We depend too much on technology in our daily life, whether it is in the form of machines or equipment.

There has been rapid growth in the world of technology in the past few years. From virtual reality and augmented reality to artificial intelligence, smart technologies, to the internet, there has been a lot of advancement in technology.

The world’s technology is continuously making progress. As a technology lover, if you are curious about upcoming technology in 2023, you are in the right place. Here we will list some exciting inventions in technology that will change the world.

Artificial Intelligence

The concept of artificial intelligence is not new. Artificial intelligence is already being used in various fields. Scientists and researchers have been working to implement artificial intelligence in medical science. Now scientists have been able to implement artificial intelligence technology in healthcare. It will help doctors and nurses to perform their tasks faster with the help of deep learning and artificial neural networks. Furthermore, AI will make the diagnosis easier, resulting in quick treatment of patients.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Virtual and Augmented Reality is mostly used by the gaming industry at the moment. There is expected advancement in VR and AR that might be used for other purposes. For instance, it can be used for social purposes. Imagine you can communicate and meet your family through VR. You will feel your family in your surroundings, and AR technology will help you to interact with them as real life. Apart from this, businessmen too can use this technology for their official business meetings. The participants will immerse themselves in each other’s surroundings through AR technology.

Wi-Fi 6 Internet Technology

Currently, the fastest available internet network is 5G. In 2023 Wi-Fi 6 is expected to be launched. Wi-Fi 6 is a high-frequency fast internet service. It will add new standards to existing 4G and 5G networks and help to shift most of the jobs remotely. According to financial experts, Wi-Fi 6 will boost the US economy by $2.7 trillion, along with 16 million jobs. 230 million smartphone devices will be produced, according to The Verge Reports.

Lithium Metal Batteries

Fuel processes are increasing day by day. Furthermore, we are running out of Fuel resources. We need an alternative to fuel; therefore, scientists have been working on it for the past years. Finally, there is the invention of lithium metal batteries. It will help us to shift our vehicles to electricity and save fuel resources. A lithium battery will last 80% more than an ordinary lithium-ion battery. Imagine your smartphone or laptop battery lasts 80% more than your current devices. Is it not an exciting invention?

Lithium batteries were invented back in 2020 by the American Startup QuantumScape. These batteries proved themselves a valuable discovery in their experiential trials. Therefore, many companies are going to use lithium metal batteries in their electronic products.

3D Printing

According to Grand View Research, the volume of 3D printing is increasing by 14% every year. In 2019 the global 3d printing market worth was 11.58 billion. In 2023 the number of 3D printers will be 8 million in the world. 3D printers are already being used in the industry. 3D printers are being used for clothes, shoes, interior parts, and equipment designs. Moreover, the medical industry is also using 3D printers for cables and other equipment designs.

The architecture industry will make new progress by using 3D printers. They will be able to do home designs and maps. 3D printers have an AI background eraser to print clear and clean images. The traditional printers always had an accuracy error in object designs. This problem will be fixed through 3D printers, and precise object designs will be produced.

Edge and Fog Computation

Edge and Fog computing is an alternative to cloud computing. There has been an increase in demand for Edge and Fog computing after the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT). This computing method is being considered as a solution to low latency and energy efficiency. Furthermore, Edge and Fog Computation will help to come out of Optimization challenges and complicated problems.

AI Chatbots for Customer Care

Chatbots are AI-based technology that helps to communicate with customers. Currently, Chatbots are able to answer only limited queries that are already saved in the library. By 2023 there can be an advancement in Chatbots, and they will be able to understand the client’s queries. In this way, AI Chatbots will help companies to respond to their customers quickly.

Robot Adoption

Robots are used to help humans perform different tasks. The robotic trend is becoming popular every coming year. It is expected that there will be a big rise in the usage of robots in 2023. According to experts, industries will start producing more robots for healthcare and domestic use in the coming years.

Final Words

The world is making too much progress in the field of technology. There will be more inventions in 2023. In this article, we have shared the top most exciting technologies upcoming in 2023. Keep an eye on technology news to know more about new inventions.

