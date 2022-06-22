Share the joy

Most Effective Ways to Keep Students Engaged in Writing Activities

It is quite difficult to involve everyone equally in the learning process. For this, we provide useful ways to keep students engaged in writing activities.

How to Keep Students Engaged in Writing Activities

Most students sooner or later had to deal with a lack of motivation. The reasons can be very diverse: laziness, hectic student life, as well as the lack of a specific incentive, which makes many young people study far below their abilities. We prepared the most helpful ways to keep students engaged in writing activities.

Use stylish apps

The acclaimed FaceApp and other popular entertainment apps can become a learning tool and learning material generator. For example, you have studied vocabulary with students to describe their appearance, and now you need to practice its use. You have already used pictures and tasks in the spirit of “guess who we are talking about from the description”.

You need to go to the following level and learn the vocabulary to describe the change in appearance (note that this is what we most often do in everyday life). Photos of famous people, friends, and acquaintances come to the rescue here. Start experimenting with them in FaceApp and you’ll have plenty of room to have fun and practice your students’ speaking and writing skills at the same time.

After all, this is also a good opportunity to talk to students. The processing and discussion of the teacher’s photo are especially enthusiastic, and it also helps to relieve tension in the group. So look out for entertainment apps that can become a learning tool and a generator of serious learning materials.

Teach students time management skills

One of the reasons many students procrastinate is because they don’t have good time management skills. Take time at the opening of the school year to teach students some basic time management skills. Here are some recommendations that can assist students to avoid procrastination:

Write down all tasks in a diary.

Assemble a daily plan and try to stick to it.

Make a list of priorities.

Avoid distractions.

Complete assignments in your free time.

Learn to say no.

Set aside time to work every day.

By breaking down assignments into smaller chunks with individual due dates, you ensure that students complete the task gradually rather than having to do everything at once. For students who cannot keep pace with assignments, essay writers services were created. They understand customers’ needs and strive to make them as satisfied with their orders as possible.

Give clear instructions

Sometimes students put things off until later because they do not know and do not fully understand what is expected of them. And instead of asking for help, they put off the task until the deadline and hope for the best. When you give an assignment, make sure the students are clear about how it should be done. It’s a good idea to show students some examples of what the finished assignment should look like. Also, remember to let students know that they can always contact you if they have questions or need help.

Provide assignments in formats students can understand

To make the lessons interesting and motivating, it is useful to use the natural environment for young people and the communicative reality relevant to them. Find out from pupils and students what social networks they use, what groups they belong to, what bloggers they subscribe to, and what genres they prefer.

“Package” learning materials or assignments in formats that are understandable and interesting for your students. In marketing, this technique is called nativeness (it seems that everyone knows native advertising) – by analogy with this, we can talk about native educational materials.

Such techniques are suitable not only for teaching foreign languages. In chemistry classes, you can offer students to generate correspondence in a messenger between chemical elements, in history – to start blogs on behalf of historical characters, in literature – to plan the route of a literary hero.

Reward students for their work

Are adults always rewarded in the real world for the work they have to do? No. However, sometimes they may well get a note from their boss that says, “Thank you, you did a great job.” And that’s really motivating, isn’t it? In the same way, motivate students to complete their work on time by offering them some sort of reward. This award can be purely symbolic, such as simple praise, or something more enticing, such as a chocolate bar or extra high marks.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

