Microsoft’s Copilot Now Has GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft Expands Its Copilot Pro Subscription Service

Microsoft just announced that it is globally expanding its Copilot Pro subscription service along with an enticing offer of a one-month free trial. This move follows the successful launch of the AI-powered assistant for consumers earlier this year. With Copilot Pro now available in 222 countries worldwide, Microsoft aims to revolutionize the way individuals interact with AI technology.

Copilot Pro offers a range of advanced features, including priority access to the latest OpenAI models and the ability to build custom Copilot GPTs. Additionally, subscribers can now use it with Office apps, even without a Microsoft 365 subscription, making AI integration seamless and accessible across various platforms.

Enhance User Experience

Divya Kumar, the General Manager of Search and AI Marketing at Microsoft, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience by extending Copilot Pro’s benefits to mobile apps shortly. This strategic move underscores Microsoft’s efforts to leverage AI technology to empower users in users in both personal and professional spheres.

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of Copilot GPTs, allowing users to create custom instructions and datasets tailored to their specific needs. These GPTs enhance the functionality of Copilot, enabling tasks such as generating logs or crafting recipes with precision and efficiency.

The process of creating a Copilot GPT is user-friendly, requiring no coding expertise. Utilizing natural language prompts through the Copilot GPT Builder, users can customize their AI assistant to assist them in various tasks, from meal planning to career counseling.

Free Trial

Microsoft’s expansion of Copilot Pro reflects its dedication to democratizing AI technology, making it accessible to users worldwide. By offering a one-month free trial for new subscribers, Microsoft aims to encourage individuals to experience the full potential of Copilot Pro’s advanced features and capabilities.

Moreover, Microsoft is extending Copilot’s availability to businesses of all sizes, including frontline worker plans, under the Copilot for Microsoft 365 offering. This initiative aims to empower organizations to harness the power of AI to enhance productivity and efficiency across diverse workflows.

Microsoft’s Copilot has emerged as a pivotal player in the domain of AI integration across various platforms. Launched last year, Copilot represents Microsoft’s ambitious endeavor to infuse generative AI into its ecosystem, offering users an intelligent assistant that transcends conventional boundaries.

The AI assistant is not confined to a single platform but it is seamlessly integrated across a multitude of Microsoft services and products. From the Bing search engine to the Edge browser, from Windows 11 to Microsoft 365, Copilot’s presence is ubiquitous, enriching user experiences and streamlining workflows.

With the introduction of Copilot’s Pro tier, Microsoft has elevated the capabilities of its AI assistant, offering users a premium experience replete with advanced features. Priced at $20 per month, Copilot Pro grants subscribers access to a plethora of AI-powered functionalities, including enhanced image-creation tools and priority access to cutting-edge OpenAI models. Indeed, Microsoft is not alone in this endeavor.

Competitors such as Google and Samsung have also embarked on their respective journeys to harness the potential of generative AI. Google is exploring ways to infuse AI into its search engine, while Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy S24 smartphone showcased a host of AI features aimed at enhancing user interactions and experiences.

