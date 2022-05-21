Microsoft’s Bing Censored Searches for Tiananmen Square, Xi Jinping

Share the joy

Microsoft said that it was the result of a misconfiguration.

bing.com

Chinese-Style Censorship

The censorship was implemented in some North American searches. It has raised questions regarding the company’s dedication to the information provided across the Internet.

Autofill Search System

It works like Google. That is, it lists suggestions according to a word or the starting letters typed into a search box. But it failed to work when searchers typed in names and terms related to the Chinese government.

According to Citizen Lab, Bing regularly censored searches linked to Chinese party leaders and other sensitive topics in the last year.

“We analyzed Microsoft Bing’s autosuggestion system for censorship of the names of individuals, finding that, outside of names relating to eroticism, the second largest category of names censored from appearing in autosuggestions were those of Chinese party leaders, dissidents, and other persons considered politically sensitive in China.”

Microsoft admitted this issue and has provided a fix. According to the company, the error was a misconfiguration problem that prevented people outside China to be affected by the settings designed for that country. The company appreciates Citizen Lab for discovering the issue.

However, Citizen Lab stated that the result affected Internet use negatively around the world. The report demonstrated that a platform can’t provide free speech for one group of users while implementing political censorship against another group of users.

China has been experimenting with regulating Big Tech. It has been clamping down on its tech industry and the world is paying attention. The government stopped a tech IPO and it has also limited children to up to three hours of video games a week. It also made new data privacy rules into law.

Microsoft has spoken against the Chinese government when it comes to censoring politically sensitive details. And it includes the history of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. Hence, the true details about the massacre are not available to people outside China.

Many online media companies have employed censorship, even though they have explored the use of AI for the same work. Unfortunately, politically sensitive content can slip past the algorithm.

But Microsoft is not the only tech company that has received criticisms regarding censorship. Apple, too, has been widely criticized because of how it censors App Store in China. Google also pulled its search engine from the country in 2010. However, its Android software is powering most of the phones in China.

This report emphasizes Microsoft’s business in China. It has thousands of researchers in the country. It is also hiring people for a secretive real estate team.

Search engines are vital in distributing content. Citizen Lab’s previous studies analyzed algorithmic biases and censorship by Baidu in China and Yandex in Russia. Each platform favors pro-regime results.

Citizen Lab also found that the settings have affected the browsing session. Thus, when you set them, the changes will affect other tabs and windows.

What is Citizen Lab?

It’s connected to the University of Toronto. It has identified threats against free expression, including Pegasus spyware operations that targeted, politics, activists, and journalists.

