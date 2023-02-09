Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition will hurt gamers, says UK watchdog

Share the joy

Microsoft’s $68.7bn (£59.6bn) deal to buy Activision Blizzard will result in higher prices and less competition for UK gamers, according to the latest ruling of the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) started an in-depth investigation in September last year. It caught their radar after raising concerns on the biggest takeover in tech history. It said that the deal would weaken the global rivalry between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation.

“Our job is to make sure that UK gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation,” said Martin Coleman, the head of the independent, expert investigators. “We have provisionally found that this may be the case here.”

The CMA said Microsoft can address the competition issues by selling or spinning off the business that makes Call of Duty. Otherwise, it can sell or spin off the entire Activision arm of the combined Activision Blizzard, the video game publisher behind hits including Call of Duty.

The watchdog acknowledged that a spinoff would have a standalone operation. It means the new business may not have enough resources to run independently.

The CMA did not completely rule out measures leading to a divestiture. For instance, Microsoft can grant an iron-clad license to guarantee distribution of Call of Duty to Sony. But it prefers a structural solution such as a partial sale, spin-off or completely blocking the deal.

“We are of the initial view that any behavioural remedy in this case is likely to present material effectiveness risks,” it said.

“At this stage, the CMA considers that certain divestitures and/or prohibition are, in principle, feasible remedies in this case.”

The Risks

The CMA said the deal comes with a risk. Microsoft could try to make Call of Duty exclusively available to Xbox console owners. The Activision flagship game is one of the most popular and profitable global franchises of all time.

“Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own consoles, or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions,” the CMA said.

“This strategy, of buying gaming studios and making their content exclusive to Microsoft’s platforms, has been used by Microsoft following several previous acquisitions of games studios.”

The CMA said that gamers may face “higher prices, reduced range, lower quality, and worse service in gaming consoles over time” if the deal pushes through.

Microsoft’s all-cash offer for Activision Blizzard, maker of other worldwide hits such as World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, dwarfs its previous biggest deal. In 2016, it acquired LinkedIn for $26bn.

The latest purchase would make Microsoft the third-biggest gaming company by revenue behind Tencent and Sony.

