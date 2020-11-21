Microsoft Windows is Now 35 Years Old – What People Thought of Windows 1.0? 

Microsoft released Windows on November 20, 1985.

Before it released Windows, Microsoft was already thriving on the PC market. It designed MS-DOS, after all. You can still access this distant descendant through CMD Windows.

Bill Gates started designing a WIMP GUI to make the PC more accessible. It also popularized the use of the mouse.

MS-DOS was all about typing in commands. With Windows 1.0, it was a different experience as you could easily pick up a mouse. You could also move Windows by pointing and clicking.

Apple stated at that time that the use of OS with a GUI was democratizing.

Many people complained that the first version of Windows focused on mouse interaction rather than keyboard commands.

Windows 1.0 also needed two floppy disks, a graphics card, and 256KB memory. To help you run various programs, you need a PC with a hard disk and more memory.

Microsoft focused on apps and software when it released Windows 1.0. It also made it easy for software developers to build apps. It ensured that the OS was easy to tweak.

As a result, many PC manufacturers moved and used Windows. It attracted support from different software companies.

Providing software for hardware partners was a massive platform for Microsoft. It allows users to upgrade to every version of Windows.

Microsoft didn’t stop tweaking its Windows. It created new benefits for businesses and individuals.

When Microsoft released Windows 2.0 with support for i286 processors, Apple filed a copyright lawsuit. But Microsoft won. At that time, Microsoft also released early versions of Word and Excel.

Minesweeper

Remember this puzzle game? It only arrived when Microsoft released Windows 3.0. The said Windows version had a better UI than 2.0.

Internet Explorer

The modern era of this OS started with Windows 95. This version included significant updates because it introduced the Start Menu. Microsoft also introduced Internet Explorer.

After the successful release of 95, Microsoft introduced 98 with improved hardware support. It would be the first time to see Outlook Express, Microsoft Chat, and NetMeeting.

The Millennium Edition was unstable, unfortunately. But this was the time when Windows Movie Maker first appeared. It also released improved versions of IE and the Media Player.

Then came Windows 2000 built for client and server computers. Microsoft based it on Windows NT. That is, it was secure with a DLL cache and plug and play.

The user interface was way better than Windows 2000.

Vista

Microsoft developed it for six years. It introduced a new Aero UI.

But the users loathe it. It could only work when you have new hardware.

To clean up Vista’s mess, Microsoft released Windows 7. It tweaked the user interface. The user account was also less annoying.

8

Microsoft did a drastic design that you can see on Windows 8. In here, there’s no more Start menu. Instead, you’ll find a Start Screen in full screen.

But Microsoft brought back the Start Menu when it released Windows 10. It now has Cortana. Instead of Internet Explorer, you’ll find Microsoft Edge.

Despite the many issues that Windows users experience, it’s still a popular operating system used by businesses and individuals. So, happy birthday, Windows!