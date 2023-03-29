Microsoft Windows 12 less robust for frequent updates, says report

Share the joy

According to a recent claim, Microsoft’s Windows 12 will have a more modular system. It will permit quick, regular updates without much assistance from the user.

According to a Windows Central story, this new “CorePC” concept will break down Windows 12 (or whatever it’s called) into its individual components. It marks yet another effort at a “modern” version of Windows.

According to the narrative, Microsoft tried doing that with Windows 10X. But it lacked the technical elements that would truly make the operating system simpler. (Subsequently, Microsoft cancelled Windows 10X but kept the user interface as part of Windows 11.)

According to Windows Central, the “state separation” method used by the CorePC idea effectively divides the operating system into different partitions. It’s unclear if users would have access to these divisions or not.

The ability to manage and update each partition independently is reportedly another benefit of dividing individual components into distinct partitions—virtual buckets, if you will. Theoretically, this would enable faster, more seamless updates to the Windows OS.

Backstory

You’ve already seen hints of this. If you go back far enough, Windows used to be a massive, all-encompassing system that received recurrent service packs and feature updates.

In 2020, Microsoft unveiled the Windows Feature Experience Pack. It gave users access to a variety of features, as well as “experiences.” It updated some of Windows’ basic capabilities outside of the usual update channels.

Microsoft Edge and other applications that it typically updates as part of feature releases now each have their own development path.

All of this suggests that Microsoft will gradually increase Windows’ modularity. It appears that CorePC would split part of that functionality to make the implementation of this new modularity strategy much simpler. (A compatibility layer called Neon would help ease older apps into this new scheme, Windows Central reports.)

The advantages of this novel strategy include yet another attempt by Microsoft to compete with Chromebooks and Google’s Chrome OS in the low-end PC market. It also wants the prospective introduction of more difficult AI applications into the more potent upper tiers.

All of this is directed at Windows 12, which is reportedly codenamed Hudson Valley. Will it occur? All we can do is wait and see.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

