Microsoft is Rolling Out a Windows 11 Update with Chat Feature to Windows Insiders

Users who are testing Windows 11 can now try it out.

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 in June. But it’s not yet available to everyone. If you wish to try it out though, you can sign up for Windows Insider Preview.

Windows 11 with Chat Feature on Windows Insider Preview

If you have signed up for the Preview, you can test the Chat software. People are now testing it.

This new feature could bring better adoption to Teams. If more and more people will use Teams, it could be a noteworthy asset in the Office suite.

If you have the Preview, you can access the Chat feature by simply hitting the shortcut Win-C. It used to be the shortcut to access Cortana virtual assistance.

But you can also access the Chat feature in the taskbar. Once the app is open, the Microsoft Teams app will also open.

At first, users can participate in individual and group chats. Voice and video calls support will come later.

The Chat feature is localized for devices that are using the English language.

If you are an Insider user but you can’t see the Chat feature, then you might not be one of the limited set of Insiders.

Even so, the Chat feature can be a great component of the upcoming operating system.

With this feature, not every participant must be on Teams to exchange messages with people who are using Chat in Windows 11.

If one uses Chat and sends a message to a person who is not part of the Teams, the recipient can get the message through email or SMS.

But the recipient will have the option to join Teams. It’s also possible that the users can sync Skype and Outlook contacts.

In 2015, Microsoft ensured that users would use the Skype app more by pre-installaing it into Windows 10 machines. But last year, the company made it easier for people to start using Skype for calls from Windows using a Meet Now feature.

But with the upcoming release of Windows 11, the focus is on Teams that boasts 145 million daily active users.

If more and more people will opt for Chat, it could be a fresh competitor of Slack and Zoom.

Windows 11 a Notable Upgrade

The official release is in 2021. But the specific release date isn’t confirmed. However, rumors are saying that the company will release it in October.

If you are upgrading from Windows 10, the upgrade to Windows 11 is free. But if you are using an older version, you need to buy Windows 10 to get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

However, your PC must meet the requirements of Windows 11. Check out Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to find out if your machine is compatible with the upcoming OS.

With the integration of the Chat feature into the dock, you can access your most important connections quickly. It lets you text, chat, video call, and voice call with your personal contacts.

It means that if you are on Windows 11 but your contacts are using Android or iOS, you can still contact them through the Chat feature.

