Microsoft Unveils Copilot Pro with AI-Powered Office Features

Microsoft CoPilot Pro

In November, Microsoft launched its new Office features powered by AI for businesses. Then, two months later, it started offering them to consumers.

Today, Microsoft launched its CoPilot Pro. It’s a monthly subscription of $20. By subscribing, you get to access its AI-powered features in the Office apps, such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

You can also access its latest OpenAI models. Plus, you can build your own GPT (more on this later).

It is important to note that it is an extra monthly subscription. In that case, if you are a subscriber of Microsoft 365 Personal or Home, you have to pay $20 per month just to unlock Copilot in Office apps.

With this tool, you can generate PowerPoint slide decks from a chatbot-like prompt. In Word, you can ask it to rephrase paragraphs or generate text. You can even ask it to summarize your documents.

You can also use it in Outlook.com. One of its uses is to reply to emails. You can also generate new emails quickly.

Both business and consumer versions have the same features. But the business edition will have the ability to call Copilot so you can generate a PowerPoint deck according to a Word document.

The said feature is not yet available on the consumer version. The reason for this is that the said version is not powered yet by Microsoft’s Graph technology. However, there is a huge possibility that Microsoft will include it later on.

OpenAI Models

In addition to Office Integration, the monthly subscription will include access to the latest OpenAI models. You can also experience the improvements to its Image Creator from Designer. Plus, as mentioned earlier you can create your own Copilot GPT.

If you use the free Microsoft 365, you can still access Copilot Pro by simply subscribing to it. You can access its GPT-4 Turbo in Copilot.

The subscription also includes image creation with the use of OpenAI’s DALL-E models. Soon, you will get a Copilot GPT Builder that enables you to create a Copilot GPT. This is the same version that launched for businesses in 2023.

Power Users

This subscription aims to attract power users the same way OpenAI offers ChatGPT monthly subscription.

The Pro features are tempting if you are a power user. However, you need to subscribe to Microsoft 365 to get Office-related Copilot features across Office apps. You can also access these features on the web.

The release of Copilot features is the same as the 28 chatbots that Meta launched last year. They have their own personas for various purposes.

AI in Microsoft Office is indeed helpful. It automates repetitive tasks. It also helps in saving time and effort. You can automate your data entry or generate insights from data.

It helps you with grammar and style suggestions in Word. Plus, it makes data analysis a lot quicker. It enhances the quality of your documents and presentations.

With CoPilot Pro, you can “supercharge your creativity and productivity with a premium Copilot experience.” – Microsoft

