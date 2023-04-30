Microsoft to stop making Windows 10 versions and Microsoft-branded peripherals

Share the joy

Microsoft will no longer produce new versions of Windows 10. As a result, Windows 10 version 22H2 will be the final version of the operating system. While Microsoft has stated that no new versions of Windows 10 will come out, it will support the operating system until October 2025.

Until the end of support, Windows 10 version 22H2 will get monthly upgrades, security patches, and bug fixes. It will simply not get any new versions, such as 23H2.

To gain new capabilities on their PCs, businesses and people will need to upgrade to Windows 11, or maybe Windows 12.

The fighting system, level design, and plot of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have all received positive feedback. Unfortunately, it has performance concerns as well. Both the console and PC versions of the game have issues, but the PC version is more worse. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor issues dropouts, crashes, and stutters even while operating on RTX 40-series GPUs.

Mutahar, a YouTuber, reduced all settings to low, deactivated ray tracing, and utilized the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 Ultra Performance preset, yet he still had major problems. Even with an RTX 4090, the game couldn’t attain 60 frames per second.

A statement from Respawn Entertainment regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor reads:

“While there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance, the team has been working on fixes we believe will improve performance across a spectrum of configurations. We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to ensure we don’t introduce new problems. Thanks for understanding and apologies to any of our players experiencing these issues.”

Goodbye accessories

For decades, Microsoft has produced well-reviewed keyboards, mouse, and accessories. However, the tech behemoth will soon phase out all Microsoft-branded accessories. Instead, Microsoft will concentrate on Surface accessories.

“Going forward, we are focusing on our Windows PC accessories portfolio under the Surface brand,” stated Microsoft’s Senior Communications Manager Dan Laycock to The Verge.

“We will continue to offer a range of Surface branded PC Accessories — including mice, keyboards, pens, docks, adaptive accessories, and more. Existing Microsoft branded PC accessories like mice, keyboards, and webcams will continue to be sold in existing markets at existing sell-in prices while supplies last.”

Microsoft did not say whether any of its popular accessories will rebrand to be part of the Surface family. Microsoft-branded gear is frequently less expensive than Surface-branded hardware.

