Microsoft to add a new Dynamic View feature to Teams

Image Credit: The Verge

Microsoft is adding a new Dynamic View feature that will allow Teams users to share content side-by-side with participants. The feature will work just fine for meetings where someone is presenting a slide deck or when participants are watching a live event together.

What is currently obtainable in Teams is a situation where video feeds of other participants are tiny when decks are being presented or screen are being shared. With the upcoming update according to The Verge, dynamic content such as earnings reports, slide decks, or videos can be displayed alongside other speakers. With this new view, Microsoft’s View for Teams will optimize itself automatically, and participants will be able to personalize the view.

Dynamic view will now more clearly highlight active speakers, those who raise their hands, and allow participants to pin people next to dynamic content. The feature will be formally available to all Microsoft Teams users from March.

Last November, Microsoft announced that Teams was experiencing 115 million daily active users. The fortune of the videoconferencing app must have been boosted by the pandemic, which is also the reason why Zoom and Google Meet are hitting the rooftop with active users.

The figures are counting in the app’s favor, and there is much room for improvement. If the company continues to work hard like it is already doing behind the scene, the only possible outcome is positive news.

Last year, Microsoft announced the expansion of participants who can be visible in a meeting to 49—the exact same number allowed to be visible in Zoom. Being able to see the faces of people in the same meeting as you is an added advantage, and helps to make conversations smooth and encouraging. For those in classes, this should serve as one of the best pieces of information coming out from Microsoft because it makes learning more convenient and lots of fun.

Also last year, Microsoft opened up Meets to third-party developers who will now have the chance to integrate into Teams during meetings. This marks the first time the software giant will be allowing third-party app developers the chance to access its videoconferencing app.

During video calls, before and even after meetings, the latest feature will let apps integrate with Meets. Third-party apps will be able to display content during Microsoft Teams calls, and even be able to display notifications during calls.

Apps will be able to add a tab to meeting invites where Teams users can then interact with the app before the start of a meeting. As soon as a meeting begins, participants will be able to pull apps into the live call. Apps that can be pulled could include bots that trigger live notifications about events while a Teams meeting is on or an app that shows information to participants in the sidebar. Apps will also be able to appear as a button in the meeting controls bar.