Microsoft Teams’ Walkie Talkie feature rolls out to a wider audience

Microsoft has made its Walkie Talkie feature for Teams widely available to all users. The feature was originally announced two years ago by the software giant as a preview version. Today’s release means every user, including iOS, can now access the Walkie Talkie feature.

The Microsoft Walkie Talkie feature allows Teams users to turn their smartphones or tablets into a walkie-talkie. The feature works on both Wi-Fi and cellular, and is available is widely available from today.

It was originally accessible to only frontline workers; especially during the pandemic. Microsoft is also teaming up with Zebra technologies to add a dedicated push-to-talk button on a range of Zebra mobile devices.

Microsoft continues to make Teams attractive to individuals and organizations. In 2021, the company added series of upgrades and features to make the app highly competitive. Among such upgrades was allowing users to add external users to in group chats.

You will be able to initiate and take part in group Teams chats with users from outside your organization. However, those users will be required to have an AAD identity. The organizations are required to use the open federation policy or be on each other’s allowed list.

Admins can limit open federation, which is the default settings in Teams. This can be done in the Teams Admin Center, and will of course be honored. The new update is an expansion on an existing ability for Teams users to find, participate in one-on-one chat, call, and set up meetings with external users.

As soon as your organization is federated with another, users can then initiate a chat in the same way they would with someone within their organization. To start a new chat, simply tap on the new Chat icon, enter the email address of the recipient, and tap the Search external option to find the user. You can add up to 250 participants to a single group chat.

Microsoft announced in 2020 that it was experiencing 115 million daily active users. Wondering what the numbers are now as the company continues to roll out some interesting features.

Right before that announcement, Microsoft announced the expansion of participants who can be visible in a meeting to 49—the exact same number allowed to be visible in Zoom. Being able to see the faces of people in the same meeting is an added advantage, and helps to make conversations smooth and encouraging.

For those in classes, this should serve as one of the best pieces of information coming out from Microsoft because it makes learning more convenient and lots of fun.

