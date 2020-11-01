Microsoft Teams now recording 115 million daily active users

Image Credit: https://news.microsoft.com/en-my/2019/03/20/microsoft-teams-wins-enterprise-connect-best-in-show-award-and-delivers-new-experiences-for-the-intelligent-workplace/

Social media companies are really feeding fat with the pandemic forcing everyone to work remotely. Zoom, Google Meet, and now Microsoft Teams all have good things to say about how their daily user base has risen since March. The latest to reel out the good results is Microsoft Teams–the company announced during the week that it is now experiencing 115 million daily active users.

Of course Microsoft Teams still has a lot of catching up to do with rivals like Zoom and Google Meet, the fact that it is still managing to have such numbers shows how much work the company is putting in to make it competitive. Zoom of course remains the clear leader, but the gap seems to be disappearing with more users warming up to alternative videoconferencing apps.

The figures are counting in the app’s favor, and there is much room for improvement. If the company continues to work hard like it is already doing behind the scene, the only possible outcome is positive news like it is being reported today.

A few months ago, Microsoft announced the expansion of participants who can be visible in a meeting to 49—the exact same number allowed to be visible in Zoom. Being able to see the faces of people in the same meeting as you is an added advantage, and helps to make conversations smooth and encouraging. For those in classes, this should serve as one of the best pieces of information coming out from Microsoft because it makes learning more convenient and lots of fun.

In June, Microsoft opened up Meets to third-party developers who will now have the chance to integrate into Teams during meetings. This marks the first time the software giant will be allowing third-party app developers the chance to access its videoconferencing app.

During video calls, before and even after meetings, the latest feature will let apps integrate with Meets. Third-party apps will be able to display content during Microsoft Teams calls, and even be able to display notifications during calls.

Apps will be able to add a tab to meeting invites where Teams users can then interact with the app before the start of a meeting. As soon as a meeting begins, participants will be able to pull apps into the live call. Apps that can be pulled could include bots that trigger live notifications about events while a Teams meeting is on or an app that shows information to participants in the sidebar. Apps will also be able to appear as a button in the meeting controls bar.