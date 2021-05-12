Microsoft Teams’ new feature allows external users in group chats

Image Credit: Venturebeat

Microsoft Teams has added a new option that allows you to add external users in group chats. You will be able to initiate and take part in group Teams chats with users from outside your organization. However, those users will be required to have an AAD identity. The organizations are required to use the open federation policy or be on each other’s allowed list.

Admins can limit open federation, which is the default settings in Teams. This can be done in the Teams Admin Center, and will of course be honored. The new update is an expansion on an existing ability for Teams users to find, participate in one-on-one chat, call and set up meetings with external users.

As soon as your organization is federated with another, users can then initiate a chat in the same way they would with someone within their organization. To start a new chat, simply tap on the new Chat icon, enter the email address of the recipient, and tap the Search external option to find the user. You can add up to 250 participants to a single group chat.

The new feature is available on desktop, web and mobile, and roll out is expected to begin imminently.

Microsoft announced last November that it was experiencing 115 million daily active users. Wondering what the numbers are now as the company continues to roll out some interesting features.

Right before that announcement, Microsoft announced the expansion of participants who can be visible in a meeting to 49—the exact same number allowed to be visible in Zoom. Being able to see the faces of people in the same meeting as you is an added advantage, and helps to make conversations smooth and encouraging. For those in classes, this should serve as one of the best pieces of information coming out from Microsoft because it makes learning more convenient and lots of fun.

In June, Microsoft opened up Meets to third-party developers who will now have the chance to integrate into Teams during meetings. This marks the first time the software giant will be allowing third-party app developers the chance to access its videoconferencing app.

Apps will be able to add a tab to meeting invites where Teams users can then interact with the app before the start of a meeting. As soon as a meeting begins, participants will be able to pull apps into the live call. Apps that can be pulled could include bots that trigger live notifications about events while a Teams meeting is on or an app that shows information to participants in the sidebar. Apps will also be able to appear as a button in the meeting controls bar.