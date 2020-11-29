Microsoft Teams could stop working on Internet Explorer 11

Image Credit: The Statesman

Microsoft Teams is on the verge of losing millions of users who usually access the videoconferencing service via Internet Explorer 11. This is mainly due to the fact that the hugely successful browser will no longer be accessible for those who access Teams via IE11.

The exact date is Monday November 30; a date that was announced by Microsoft earlier this year. Barring any last minute change or announcement, we expect the browser to stop granting access to Microsoft Teams users who usually access the videoconferencing service via the browser. The implication of this is that people will now be forced to move to the Chromium based Edge browser to continue using the web version of Teams.

“Beginning November 30 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11,” Microsoft announced in a blog post per The Express.

In response to Zoom’s recent decision to remove the 40-minute restriction on meetings during Thanksgiving, Microsoft has added a new 24-hour free video calling option on the web.

You can join calls for free via a web browser even when you do not have a Microsoft Account or the Microsoft Teams app installed. Also, Microsoft Teams will support up to 49 friends or family members in a gallery view through its Together Mode feature.

This is probably the best time to launch this new functionality as it enables families to stay connected virtually as this year’s Thanksgiving approaches. Unlike Zoom’s offer though, Microsoft’s free video calling could extend beyond Thanksgiving; but for how long is anyone’s guess.

Getting started with Teams’ new web video calling feature is pretty easy. Simply visit Teams’ new web link and sign in with your Microsoft Account. Once you have created a video meeting, you can then share the link with friends and family, and they will be able to join the meeting without a Microsoft Account.

Earlier in November, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams now records 115 million daily active users. Though Microsoft Teams still has a lot of catching up to do with rivals like Zoom and Google Meet, the fact that it is still managing to have such numbers shows how much work the company is putting in to make it competitive. Zoom of course remains the clear leader, but the gap seems to be disappearing with more users warming up to alternative videoconferencing apps.

The figures are counting in the app’s favor, and there is much room for improvement. If the company continues to work hard like it is already doing behind the scene, the only possible outcome is positive news like it is being reported today.