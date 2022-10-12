Microsoft Teams and Zoom integration coming to Meta VR workspaces

Share the joy

Meta is looking to make its VR workspaces more appealing to users; this time around, the company is wooing office workers. Mark Zuckerberg displayed the company’s upcoming integrations at Meta Connect. Meta, according to Mark, is looking to integrate Microsoft Teams and Zoom into its VR workspaces.

Meta is obviously trying to market its Quest Pro as a tool that can be a huge asset for businesses and individuals. Zoom and Microsoft Teams are already making waves in the regard, and Meta sees this as an opportunity to tap into the goldmine.

The integration will help people to call into meetings taking place in VR. The change will also ensure that people are able to join their colleagues meeting in VR Horizon Workrooms from their non-VR devices. According to Meta, Zoom integration will be available “early in 2023” and will provide “more options on how you choose to show up.”

Meta did not say when the integration for Teams will become available, buy it is no doubt a part of Meta’s broader partnership with Microsoft to bring the app to Quest. When launched, the Teams integration will enable participants to join more “immersive” meetings on VR.

In 2021, Meta first announced a new collaboration with Zoom. Facebook users can easily join Zoom Meetings and use Zoom Whiteboard all from within VR.

Integrating with Zoom Meetings according to Facebook, will make it easier than ever to meet with your colleagues outside VR, through existing tools. All you need to do is to dial into any existing Zoom Meeting right from your Workrooms in VR. “And with Zoom Whiteboard integrated directly into Workrooms, you can sketch out and brainstorm ideas with everyone on the call, across devices.”

A sneak preview of what to expect was made available at Zoomtopia organized by Zoom in 2021.

Facebook launched its new virtual reality office meeting software called Horizon Workrooms in 2021. The product is designed to enable you work from home VR experience. The first version will work with Facebook’s Oculus devices that are not widely used.

Distance is not expected to be an issue as users are expected to meet up inside Workrooms and have the same feeling as when they are physically in the same room. Features that will be available to users include avatars and 3D spatial audio, and the ability to your desktop computer and keyboard seamlessly from virtual reality. One of the major benefits of Workrooms is to improve the team’s ability to communicate, connect, and collaborate.

