Microsoft Studios stops developing for Xbox One

It is unavoidable for every console that support for system upgrades and game releases will cease at some time. After all, all good things must come to an end. We must finally recognize that those beloved devices that we’ve spent endless hours on are old, including the Xbox One.

It appears that the Xbox One has reached that point. The platform will be a decade old in November. With Microsoft’s two new-gen consoles already well-established and growing in popularity, it’s no surprise that the firm has decided it’s time to move on.

In an interview with Axios, Microsoft Studios head Matt Booty said, “We’ve moved on to Gen Nine.” In Xbox’s instance, the ninth generation of its consoles talks about the Series X and Series S. The Xbox One versions qualify as Gen Eight.

Except for continuing titles like Minecraft, Booty disclosed that no internal teams are presently working on games for any older-generation Xbox platforms.

The firm intends to continue to promote the Xbox One by making ninth-generation titles compatible on previous-generation consoles via cloud streaming.

Sony said last year in an investor presentation that it aims to stop releasing new PS4 games by 2025. Microsoft has effectively killed off its previous-generation platform far sooner than its competitor.

Sony PS5s were hard to get for years, whereas the Series S has been widely accessible since launch, so Sony’s reticence makes sense. For a long time, customers couldn’t purchase its new titles if they hadn’t been on PS4.

Despite the terrible news, the Xbox One had its share of excellent releases. It is a sad end of an era. With Microsoft now focused on next-generation games, it should lead to even bigger releases.

Microsoft introduced a new 1TB Xbox Series S model this week as part of their presentation. It will be available this September.

