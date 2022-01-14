Microsoft Stops Making Xbox One Consoles

Share the joy













It wants to focus on next-gen production.

Microsoft Completely Stopped All Xbox One Consoles

Originally, Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S when it launched the Xbox Series X. At the end of 2020, it announced that it stopped manufacturing Xbox One S. Retailers are forced to sell out their remaining stock.

Why the Production is Stopped?

Microsoft wants to focus on producing Xbox Series X/S. The confirmation comes after Bloomberg suggested that Sony planned to stop PS4 production at the end of 2021. However, the company will manufacture a million PS4 consoles in 2022. Sony suggested that it would support PS4 until 2024.

Production of PS4 is ongoing but most stores are no longer selling them. It’s one of the best-selling consoles and there’s a crossover between generations.

However, it’s difficult to find new PS4 consoles. Amazon, for instance, lacks a list of PS4 consoles entirely.

The strategy of Microsoft to focus on the production of Xbox Series X/S has paid off. Microsoft has sold more Series X and Series S than its previous Xbox generation. It might put shipments of Series X/S at over 12 million units.

The Series S can handle nearly everything the Xbox One can but not for playing discs. Thus, it makes sense for Microsoft to stop making the console.

Some users of Xbox One complained that it actually sucked.

Microsoft promoted it as a machine that you would use to watch TV and sports and play video games. But it did struggle. When you play an AAA game, you could feel the machine wheezing because of pressure.

The Xbox One was a trial for the Xbox Series X, which is a thousand times more efficient.

It’s a savvy move for the company to end Xbox One. The Xbox Series S is more broadly available than Xbox Series X. During Black Friday, the Xbox Series X outsold other gaming consoles.

But some gamers might miss the HDMI pass-through feature of the Xbox One. They might also lament the loss of Kinect for voice controls. Kinect was useful for streaming.

Xbox One has been the main gaming machine for many users because it’s the console that brought them GamePass.

Between PS4 and Xbox One, gamers are torn. However, PS4 is great for high-quality exclusives.

But if you want a subscription model for gaming, then an Xbox One is an ideal option. Each choice has its own pros and cons.

If you’re a casual gamer, having Gamepass is a viable option. The company announced last year that it was going to roll out Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One. But this feature is only for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West has been leaked a month before its release. A leaked version of the unfinished game surfaced on various sites. Screenshots started to appear on social media. The leak is said to be a Playstation 4 port. Sony Interactive Entertainment took it down because of copyright infringements.

