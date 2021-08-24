Microsoft Stock Sees a Smaller Increase After Announcing Office 365 Price Hikes

Share the joy













It’s an all-time high today.

Earlier, Microsoft announced that it increased the price of its Office 365 software subscription services for businesses in 2022. The announcement has seen the stock price become bullish.

Boosting Microsoft Revenue

The price increase could somehow boost Microsoft’s revenue and profit. The subscriptions contributed to around 18% of the company’s revenue in its fiscal year.

The announcement shows the company’s competitive positioning. The price for Office 365 will increase by 9% per user every month. The price changes will become effective starting on March 1, 2022.

“The pricing changes we are announcing today will go into effect in six months. On March 1, 2022, we will update our list pricing for the following commercial products: Microsoft 365 Business Basic (from $5 to $6 per user), Microsoft 365 Business Premium (from $20 to $22), Office 365 E1 (from $8 to $10), Office 365 E3 (from $20 to $23), Office 365 E5 (from $35 to $38), and Microsoft 365 E3 (from $32 to $36). These increases will apply globally with local market adjustments for certain regions. There are no changes to pricing for education and consumer products at this time.” – Microsoft Blog

Price Closes Above $304

After the company announced the price hike, its stock price closed above $304 per share. With that increase, Microsoft is now valued at $2.3 trillion.

The stock price goes up to $350 per share.

The price hike won’t just affect the Office line. It will also include Windows, Enterprise Mobility, and Security features. With that in mind, Microsoft will expect to have more revenue from the subscription.

Unfortunately, the price increase could affect some businesses that rely on Office 365. A business could pay $300 a month if it has around 100 users.

Businesses owners know that the price increase is going to happen because it has been providing massive developments to its apps. However, the increase will negatively affect business’ profit.

Some business owners consider the price hike as bad for business. Microsoft is already seen massive sales before the price increase.

Even though Microsoft 365 increased the number of apps and functionalities, many small businesses are just getting the basic features.

That’s because most of them simply want a mailbox. They don’t use the other features.

Many opted for Microsoft 365 because they thought it was cheaper than their own Exchange server. But with the price hike, it’s no longer a fact.

Customers will have less than a year to prepare for the increase. Businesses can use 365 to get a better return on their investment.

Office 365 has grown to more than 300 million subscribers. The company has re-invested to meet the needs of its customers.

Over the past 10 years, Microsoft has included AI capabilities across its collaboration applications to ensure that every user can achieve more.

Microsoft is also extending audio conferencing capabilities for Microsoft Teams.

As more people are looking for a more hybrid world of work, each organization needs a new operating model. Microsoft is committed to providing innovation that can help customers thrive today and into the future.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

