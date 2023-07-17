Microsoft, Sony Agree to Keep “Call of Duty” on PlayStation

Share the joy

Microsoft and Sony Agreement

Both Sony and Microsoft agreed to ensure that Call of Duty will be available on PlayStation after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Phil Spencer tweeted on Sunday:

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.” – Phil Spencer

However, Spencer did not share further details about the agreement. Thus, it is unclear how long the deal will last. But Spencer did say after Microsoft’s FTC trial that he would do whatever it takes to make sure that COD will be available on PlayStation.

COD on PS for a Decade

Last year, Microsoft offered Sony to keep COD on PS for 10 years. Furthermore, Sony would have the right to put it on PlayStation Plus if it desired. However, it is not known for now if this is the same deal they just agreed on. It could be that things changed.

Sony is one of the critics of the acquisition. It is concerned about the continued availability of COD. The game is one of the most popular franchises of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft also responded to its other competitors besides Sony. For instance, it had signed a multiyear licensing agreement with Nintendo and Nvidia. The agreement ensures that Microsoft will not restrict the titles of Activision from its users of other consoles and platforms.

The merger must be closed as both Microsoft and Activision had a contractual deadline of July 18 to close the deal. However, the companies could still extend the time frame.

Microsoft won two subsequent court victories when a US appeals court and a federal district court did not temporarily block the merger. The FTC argued a preliminary injunction was vital to stop video game consumers from being harmed by the deal. Regulators said Microsoft could withhold COD and other popular titles from cloud gaming services and competing consoles.

Console Market

Sony and Nintendo have initial market dominance. Microsoft only entered the console market in 2001 by offering gamers the original Xbox. But the launch was just a few years after PlayStation and GameCube had established a significant market share.

PlayStation brand has historically enjoyed a loyal fanbase and a strong lineup of exclusive games that have been highly regarded and popular among gamers. The Uncharted and God of War series helped Sony maintain a competitive edge.

Sony and Nintendo have been able to offer their consoles at competitive prices while providing desirable features and exclusive content. Microsoft has faced challenges in pricing its consoles competitively, which greatly impacted consumer perception and purchasing decisions.

Furthermore, Sony has been praised for its successful marketing campaigns and clear messaging that resonates with gamers. Microsoft, on the other hand, faced criticism for its marketing strategies, with concerns about clarity and target audience position.

The console market is highly dynamic. But Microsoft is clearly losing the game. By acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft can improve its presence in the metaverse and gaming industry.

