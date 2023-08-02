Microsoft rolls out spatial audio for Teams

Share the joy

Finally, Microsoft has added a spatial audio feature to its Teams desktop app on Windows and macOS. The rollout comes on the heels of several tests lasting a couple of months.

The spatial audio feature makes it easy for the voices of everyone in a meeting to sound like they are more spread out. Each person in the remote meeting will have a distinct position based on where they are on screen.

“Teams Spatial Audio aligns the perceived audio location of each participant with their video representation to make it easier for users to track who is speaking, to understand better when multiple speakers are speaking at the same time, and to lower meeting fatigue and cognitive load,” Microsoft’s Hong Sodoma wrote.

So, how do you set up spatial audio in Teams?

“Teams Spatial Audio is generally available on desktop applications and can be enabled by going to settings -> Devices to turn on spatial audio. Please note that you will need a stereo-capable device such as wired headsets or stereo-capable laptops. Bluetooth devices are currently not supported due to protocol limitation. Next generation LE Audio with stereo-enabled Bluetooth devices will be supported.”

A couple of months ago, Microsoft added new animated backgrounds to Teams to spice up meetings. The last time this happened was some three years ago, and the new backgrounds are a welcome development.

Say goodbye to those messy rooms behind you, as the new animated backgrounds will boost your confidence during meetings.

In 2022, Microsoft announced that it would be using machine models to improve room acoustics. With this, you will no longer sound like you are in an empty room or hiding somewhere. In an interview with The Verge, Robert Aichner, a principal program manager for intelligent conversation and communications cloud at Microsoft, said:

“While we have been trying our best with digital signal processing to do a really good job in Teams, we have now started using machine learning for the first time to build echo cancellation where you can truly reduce echo from all the different devices.”

Prior to that announcement, the feature was used to measure models in the real world to ensure Teams users are noticing the echo reduction and improvements in call quality. Microsoft used 30,000 hours of speech to help train its models and captured thousands of devices through crowdsourcing, where users are paid to record their voice and playback audio from their devices.

