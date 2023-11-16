Microsoft Planner in Microsoft Teams – A Combination of 3 Apps

Share the joy

Microsoft Planner in 2024

Microsoft has tons of project management services designed for small teams and businesses. During the Ignite event on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Project, and Microsoft To-Do will be rolled into one app under the name Microsoft Planner.

The goal is to give users a new planner experience.

This new app will roll out later in 2024.

Not surprisingly, the new Planner experience will use the Power of AI and Microsoft’s Copilot to assist users in managing their work and achieving their goals.

At this point, it is unclear what major changes Microsoft will implement. But the company promises a boost in productivity and ease of use, just like the other products integrated with Copilot.

For a while now, Planner and To Do are integrated on Mac. In that case, the tasks on one app would appear on the other. However, with the rolling out of the new Planner, it seems that Microsoft will retire To Do and Project and all features will be placed into one Planner app.

Copilot in Microsoft Planner

One of the benefits of this integration is that users can easily find their tasks, schedules, and resource tools for creating project plans. The Copilot in Planner will assist users in creating plans with the use of text prompts. It will also suggest goals and new tasks.

The new experience may be similar to similar task management services, such as Asana and Trello.

Microsoft and Similar Tools

Microsoft Planner and other similar tools can offer various benefits for you and your teams.

These tools can provide a centralized platform for creating, assigning, and tracking tasks. They can help keep work organized and ensure that everyone is on the same page regarding project goals and deadlines.

They can facilitate collaboration among team members. These tools are also useful in allowing users to assign tasks, comment on tasks, and share files, fostering effective communication and teamwork.

You can track the progress of your tasks and projects through visual representations such as charts and boards. This visibility helps teams understand where they stand in terms of completing their goals.

Your team members can better manage their time and prioritize their work effectively.

Overall, these apps can significantly contribute to boosting your productivity. They can provide a structured way to organize tasks, projects, and related information. When you have a clear overview of what needs to be done, you can focus on priorities and avoid feeling overwhelmed by a multitude of tasks.

You can assign priorities, set due dates, and categorize tasks based on their importance. It helps individuals and teams focus on high-priority items and meet deadlines effectively.

While Planner and other task management tools can be powerful productivity enhancers, it is vital to note that their effectiveness still depends on how well they are integrated into existing workflows. They also affect how consistently they are used by team members. To learn more about how to use Microsoft Planner, check out Microsoft’s Planner support site here.

